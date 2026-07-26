Atlanta Falcons Receive Unfortunate Injury News Before Training Camp

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are days away from kicking off training camp, but one rookie will not be a part of those activities. According to the NFL’s transaction report, defensive lineman Anterio Thompson was placed on the non-football injury list (NFI) by the team. The full extent of the injury is not known at this time, but this designation makes his path to making the roster much more difficult.

Thompson, a sixth-round pick in the NFL Draft , was also not available during organized team activities and mandatory minicamp at Flowery Branch. Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked about his absence, and he confirmed that it was “injury-related, but he’s working through it.”

When he was drafted, he was seen as a defensive lineman with decent size (6-foot-1, 306 pounds) and some athletic upside, but he is a raw player that still needs more development.

He flashed some of that ability last season with the Washington Huskies. Thompson was disruptive along the defensive front, finishing with 30 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. His production does not jump off the page, but he is explosive off the snap and a good scheme fit for Jeff Ulbrich’s attacking defensive style. Under Nate Ollie’s tutelage, Thompson has the potential to be a high-end depth player.

Missing valuable practice time could make Thompson's climb up the depth chart more difficult, particularly at a crowded position.

The starters along the defensive line will include some combination of Zach Harrison, Brandon Dorlus, Maason Smith, and Da’Shawn Hand. The Falcons will likely carry six or seven defensive linemen once the roster cuts down in August, meaning Thompson will need to compete with Chris Williams, LaCale London, Carlos Allen Jr., and Ross Blacklock for those remaining two spots on the final 53-man roster.

The practice squad could be an option, but it would be a disappointing development for a former draft selection, especially given the need at the position.

Falcons rookies reported to Flowery Branch on Friday, while the rest of the team will arrive on Tuesday. Stefanski’s first season as head coach will officially get underway on Wednesday when the Falcons open training camp, and he will have the opportunity to address Thompson’s injury and road to recovery then.

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