A UDFA Impresses, and Other Atlanta Falcons Takeaways From Week 2 of OTAs

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are two weeks into Phase 3 of the offseason program, as organized team activities (OTAs) roll on at Flowery Branch. The team has a long way to go before training camp this summer, but Wednesday provided some pretty interesting takeaways.

Take a look at what we absorbed from the second week of media-observable practice.

Non-comments on the James Pearce Jr. update

As he and the team have throughout this process, Kevin Stefanski declined to say much about what has changed for the Falcons after the most recent report about James Pearce.

“I’m aware of that report, but I really have no update,” the head coach said. “In constant communication with all parties, but continuing to wait for more information to come out.”

Pearce was not at Flowery Branch on Wednesday.

Updates on injuries or absent players

There were several Falcons sidelined on Wednesday, in various capacities.

Offensive linemen Ryan Neuzil, Storm Norton, and Jawaan Taylor (Michael Jerrell took first-team snaps at right tackle) were in jerseys and sneakers, but without helmets. They did not participate in drills. Wide receiver Chris Blair, safety Xavier Watts, inside linebackers JD Bertrand and Kendal Daniels (but was out of his boot), and outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone (now in a boot) were also present, but not participating.

Trevor Siemian and Troy Andersen were not at practice.

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed the following on these players beforehand, saying they are “all in different spaces, but really impressed on how they’ve all worked.”

QB Michael Penix Jr. – Not yet cleared for team drills (11-on-11s), and will continue doing his individual drills, plus 7-on-7s.

ILB Troy Andersen – Will “work through” his availability for OTAs, but he is not practicing this week.

DB Billy Bowman Jr. - “Doing very well… [and] making sure he hasn’t missed out on any mental reps, but doing a terrific job in his rehab. ”

ILB Kendal Daniels – Stefanski declined to get into any specifics on why he was wearing a boot last week, but confirmed he was out of it.

Quarterback battle updates

Tua Tagovailoa received a pretty big compliment from head coach Kevin Stefanski on Wednesday, when he called his accuracy an “innate, God-given ability.” He clarified that all of his players have the innate ability to connect with their receivers, but he specifically highlighted the veteran (who has 68% career completion rate).

The veteran credited his father for his accuracy, saying the two of them worked hard to perfect his craft from a young age. It was repetition and hard work that proved to be the catalyst for his success in that regard.

“I would say it's one of them,” Tagovailoa said when asked if accuracy is the most important trait for a quarterback to possess. “[It’s about] being able to distribute the ball to your playmakers.”

He also included being a good leader among the critical qualities a quarterback must possess.

That said, none of the quarterbacks looked particularly sharp today. Tagovailoa threw an interception to DeMarcco Hellams, and Jack Strand missed a wide-open Dylan Drummond on a long pass (would have been a walk-in touchdown). Penix, who has been an active participant every day of practice, looked good. He was taking snaps under center, rolling out, and hitting pass catchers in stride while on the run. It was also notable that he was attacking the middle of the field today.

“What Mike's been able to do right now, in terms of individual and the 7-on-7s, is outstanding,” Stefanski said. “It just shows you how hard he's working at it. But when appropriate, then we'll move them into team drills.”

Tagovailoa said he was “impressed” by what Penix has been able to accomplish this offseason, despite recovering from his knee injury. The veteran said it’s understandable why the team respects him the way they do.

The linebacker position remains in flux

The Falcons love what they have in Divine Deablo, and the linebacker returned to team activities on Wednesday. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said he had a “calming presence” on the rest of the defense, but there remains a lot of unknown when it comes to the player who will line up next to him on Sundays.

Christian Harris took the starting snaps alongside him this time around, but there will be a lot of competition for that role as OTAs continue, and well into the summer months. Channing Tindall, Malik Verdon, and Harold Perkins Jr. also rotated in this mix, which Stefanski said will be a consistent theme for this unit.

“That linebacker group already has amazing chemistry, and you can see the intense competition in that group,” Ulbrich said. “Whoever ends up being the starter is going to have to earn it, because there's a lot of talent in that room. Whoever is the backup better be ready to play, because I think there's going to be a role that they all deserve to have in some capacity.”

James Brockermeyer makes a good impression

One of the bigger notes from Wednesday’s practice was that James Brockermeyer, the rookie undrafted free agent, took all the first-team reps at center. Ryan Neuzil was off to the side, and the rookie held down the offensive line with no significant hiccups.

“I'm really proud of the job he did today,” offensive line coach Bill Callahan said. “We had some veteran centers out, so he had to step up and step in and take over the controls. He did a great job. He was like the air traffic controller today, so he landed all the planes safely, which was great.”

Veteran Corey Levin was at practice, but it's notable that Brockermeyer never ceded reps to him.

Returners to keep an eye on

There was a lot of special teams work on Wednesday, but four players were consistently used as returners. UDFAs Keelan Marion and Vinny Anthony II were two notables, but third-rounder Zachariah Branch and veteran receiver Olamide Zaccheaus were the first two guys out there.

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