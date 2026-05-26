Atlanta Falcons Receive Update On James Pearce Investigation

MIAMI – Atlanta Falcons defender James Pearce Jr. has reportedly received another update in his criminal investigation for domestic violence in Miami. According to FOX Sports’ Andy Slater on social media, the edge rusher was approved for a “fast-track to getting this case dismissed.”

“SLATER SCOOP: James Pearce Jr. was approved for a fast-track to getting this case dismissed, I've learned. It will be a one-year program instead of six months. His ex-girlfriend, WNBA player Rickea Jackson, also voluntarily dropped her attempt at a permanent restraining order against the Falcons star. Pearce Jr. must still stay away from Jackson for the next 12 months until this case is closed,” Slater wrote on his X account .

This update is a slight change to Slater's April 23 report.

Pearce's probationary period will still be fast-tracked, but it will be extended by six months. Still, he will avoid jail time and have his charges dropped if he emerges from the program without further legal trouble. While the permanent restraining order was dropped by the defender's ex-girlfriend, Rickea Jackson, Pearce is mandated to stay away from her over the next 12 months until the case is officially closed.

After his arrest in Miami, the Falcons’ defender was charged with three felonies, including fleeing and eluding police, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and resisting an officer with violence to his or her person. The additional charge of aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer was also dropped, while his fourth arrest charge of felony aggravated stalking was later downgraded to a misdemeanor.

This latest update could delay his return to the field this season.

The league confirmed in February, after the initial arrest, that it would review his case under the personal conduct policy. According to sources within the Falcons, the franchise has not received word from the NFL regarding the status of its independent investigation of Pearce. The NFL retains the right to punish its players for conduct detrimental to the league, regardless of the legal outcome.

Players who violate the personal conduct policy can receive a baseline of a six-game suspension for acts involving assault, battery, domestic violence, or sexual assault. If additional aggravating factors are present (e.g., the use of a weapon or repeat violations), suspensions may be extended.

Additional offenses could result in banishment from the NFL.

The NFL’s investigation could include the alleged 911 calls made about Pearce over several months, even though he was not formally arrested.

The Falcons will be forced to stand by until the league informs them of their ultimate decision, but Pearce has officially taken a significant step towards a dismissal of his charges.

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