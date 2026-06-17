Atlanta Falcons Add a Pair of UFL Standouts As Minicamp Closes

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have signed a second and third player to their roster on Wednesday as they near the conclusion of mandatory minicamp. After adding former Patriots and Packers edge rusher Keshawn Banks , the Falcons added two more UFL standouts with wide receiver Antwane “Juice” Wells and defensive tackle Devonnsha Maxwell.

UFL reporter James Larsen was the first to report the news on Wells, while NFL insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the Maxwell deal.

Wells, a former New York Giants wide receiver, was a key piece for Todd Haley’s offense in Columbus this season. He finished his year with 237 yards receiving a pair of touchdowns, while adding 205 punt return yards.

As a college player, he played from 2020 to 2024, with stops at James Madison (2020-21), South Carolina (2022-23), and Ole Miss (2024). Wells was a standout for the Dukes, recording 1,853 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns before he transferred to the Gamecocks. He was a starter in Columbia for two seasons, breaking out in his first year with 928 yards and six touchdowns. Injuries slowed him in 2023, and he announced his intent to transfer following his senior season.

With the Rebels, Wells was a smaller contributor. He finished with 28 receptions for 553 yards and six touchdowns. He went undrafted that season, signing with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in 2025. After training camp finished, he was waived, but re-added to the practice squad, making it to late October.

Wells then signed with the Aviators in February.

Maxwell, a Georgia native and former member of the Cincinnati Bengals, joins the Falcons from the DC Defenders, where he won the UFL Championship this season. He played collegiately for the University of Tennessee Chattanooga from 2018-22). He finished his career at UTC as the all-time leader in sacks for the program and the Southern Conference (37.5), and led or tied for the lead in the SoCon in 2019 (7.0), 2021 (12.0), and 2022 (8.0).

He was named an All-American in 2020-21 (2nd team), 2021 (1st team), and 2022 (1st team). In 2021, he was named the SoCon Defensive Player of the Year.

Maxwell went undrafted in 2023 and was picked up by the Bengals, but suffered a torn ACL during training camp. He was released by the Bengals in August of 2024, but signed with the Defenders in December of 2024.

In 2026, Maxwell finished with 23 total tackles, 7.0 tackles for loss, and 4.0 sacks.

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