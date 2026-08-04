Falcons Sign Bijan Robinson to Record-Breaking Contract Extension

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have extended star running back Bijan Robinson, according to a report from Adam Schefter. The three-year deal is worth up to $75 million with $51 million guaranteed and officially resets the running back market.

ESPN sources: Two-time Pro-Bowl selection Bijan Robinson and the Falcons reached agreement on a three-year extension worth up to $75 million that now will make him the highest-paid running back in NFL history. Robinson will receive a record $51 million guaranteed, including $37… pic.twitter.com/bLzbDVEgfh — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2026

Robinson was previously set to make $3.24 million this season and a projected $11.3 million next season, but now has the NFL’s most lucrative contract.

The deal is likely to replace the fifth-year option Robinson was scheduled to work under in 2027 and extends his deal through the 2029 season.

Coming off a first-team All-Pro season in 2025, Robinson has a strong argument that he is the league’s best running back, and his contract now reflects that. Over his first three seasons, he has rushed for 3,910 yards and 25 touchdowns on the ground, while adding 1,738 yards and nine touchdowns through the air. He led the NFL in total yards last season (2,298 yards), finishing with the 12th-highest total in league history.

“The physical skillset is obvious off the tape, and that’s something you see out there on the grass,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said about Robinson during mandatory minicamp. “Somebody that can affect the game in a multitude of ways.”

Robinson has been an outstanding player for the Falcons, but he has also been very healthy despite having an NFL-leading 1,003 total touches since he was drafted eighth overall in 2023.

Robinson is the third player the Falcons have signed to a lucrative extension this offseason, following wide receiver Drake London and tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. , and all three players are under 26. With this contract, the Falcons now have a quarter of the expected salary cap tied into these three players.

Elsewhere in the league, Dolphins running back De’Von Achane received his new deal this offseason, signing a four-year, $64 million extension ($32 million in guarantees). His extension made him the third-highest-paid running back in the league ($16 million per year). Breece Hall also signed a new three-year, $43.5 million deal ($29 million in guarantees) with the Jets that made him the fourth-highest paid back in the league ($15.25).

In addition to those players, the Eagles’ Saquon Barkley ($20.6 million) and 49ers’ Christian McCaffrey ($19 million) previously held the high-water marks for running backs. Now, that honor belongs to Robinson – at least for a short period of time until Jahmyr Gibbs adds his name to this list.

But the Falcons have officially locked down the face of their franchise and can look forward to an important summer ahead of Stefanski’s first season as head coach.

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