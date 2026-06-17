Falcons Sign UFL Star, Former Patriots/Packers Edge Rusher

The Atlanta Falcons are looking high and low for contributors this season, and they've tapped former Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots edge rusher Keshawn Banks as a player who will attempt to earn a roster spot.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Falcons signed Banks on Wednesday afternoon.

"The Falcons are signing edge Keshawn Banks, the latest UFL player to land with an NFL team," Garafolo reported on X. "Banks, an undrafted free agent with the Packers in 2023 who played three games for the Patriots in ’24, had five sacks and a league-high 11 TFLs this season for the (Orlando) Storm."

Banks played collegiately for San Diego State from 2018 through 2022. In his five seasons with the Aztecs, he had 139 tackles, 42 tackles for loss, and 13 sacks.

The Packers signed him as a free agent that spring. He didn't record a state in Green Bay. He saw action in three games with the Patriots in 2024, all on special teams. The Patriots released him in December of that same season, and he was signed by the Arizona Cardinals without seeing action in a game.

Banks will get a chance to compete for a spot on the back end of the roster, but frankly, his best hope is to be cut at the end of training camp and be added to the practice squad after clearing waivers. He was listed by the Storm at 6'3 and 251 pounds.

He joins a crowded room that looks to have four absolutely locks for the team, including Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Samson Ebukam, and Azeez Ojulari.

2024 third-round pick Bralen Trice has also re-joined the fray after missing his first two seasons with a knee injury. Deangelo Malone is another experienced edge who has made the 53-man roster the last two years based on special teams play. The Falcons re-signed him to a one-year deal during free agency, but with only $215,000 of guaranteed money, he has no guarantee of making the active roster either.

Pearce joined the Falcons at minicamp this week, and it was the first time he's had a chance to work with new head coach Kevin Stefanski and his staff at Flowery Branch.

“Obviously, this being the mandatory portion of our program, he will do work in the weight room. He’ll do individual. He’s not going to do team settings, team period-type stuff yet. I just feel like with him not being here for the offseason program to date, I don’t think it’s fair to put him in those type of drills. But he’ll be out there,” Stefanski said of Pearce.

With Pearce being held out of team drills, Banks and the others will get a chance to impress this week at Falcons minicamp.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!