Atlanta Falcons Announce Flurry of Roster Moves After Rookie Minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons have announced a flurry of roster moves after the conclusion of rookie minicamp last weekend. It was reported on Monday morning that they would sign offensive lineman Layden Robinson , but an additional slew of moves was made, according to Tori McElhaney .

The Falcons welcomed 46 players to Flowery Branch over the weekend, including six drafted players, 14 undrafted free agents, and 24 players auditioning for roster spots. Of those auditioning players, four, including Robinson, were signed. The others include defensive lineman Ross Blacklock, offensive tackle Brandon Walton, and linebacker Daveren Rayner.

Blacklock, 27, has been in the league since 2020, but the former second-round pick from TCU has bounced around the league. He has made stops on active rosters with the Texans (2020-21), Vikings (2022), Jaguars (2023), and Titans (2023). He was also a practice squad member for the Colts (2023) and Giants (2024), but he was unsigned in 2025.

He has appeared in 44 career games (three starts), but none since 2023. Over that span, he accounted for 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Walton, 28, has also been in the NFL since 2020, but was an undrafted free agent out of Florida Atlantic. He has since bounced from the Steelers, Buccaneers, and Panthers, with 19 career games played (two starts). The majority of his work has come as a tackle, where he will join a crowded room in Atlanta.

Rayner is the only rookie of the four signings. The undrafted rookie linebacker played six college seasons, splitting time between Northern Illinois (2020-22) and Kentucky (2023-25). Over his three seasons in the SEC, he finished with 112 tackles, 12.5 tackles for loss, 2.0 sacks, six defended passes, and two interceptions over 29 games.

The linebacker was a team captain for the Wildcats last season, and Rayner had a career year. He finished second on the team in tackles (69), tackles for loss (6.5), and pass breakups (four), but with career highs in every major statistical category.

In corresponding moves, the Falcons released defensive lineman Ben Stille, running back Carlos Washington, wide receiver Devin Thompkins, and rookie tight end Brandon Frazier. All four of these players were considered bubble players with a long road to a potential roster spot, but more moves are expected between May and the onset of training camp in July.

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