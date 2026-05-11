Falcons Sign Former New England Patriots Offensive Lineman

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are reportedly signing offensive lineman Layden Robinson, according to NFL insider Mike Garafolo . The offensive lineman was on site at Flowery Branch over the weekend during the rookie minicamp portion of the offseason. He was one of a pair of veterans working out for the franchise, but now he has found a new home.

Robinson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick from 2024. He spent a pair of seasons with the New England Patriots, but was waived in August due to injury and placed on injured reserve. The Patriots waived him by October.

He was soon picked up by the Las Vegas Raiders, where he remained until the end of the season. Robinson signed a reserve/future contract, but was waived again earlier in May. He has appeared in 13 games (11 starts) at both guard spots. All of his starts came as a rookie.

He played five seasons for Texas A&M, redshirting as a freshman, where Robinson won the program’s offensive scout player of the year and freshman strength award. His playing time increased as a redshirt freshman, and he played in all 10 games during a COVID-shortened 2020 season.

By his third year, he was starting games (10 games), and that continued through to his final season in College Station. He earned second-team All-SEC in 2021 and 2023, ending his collegiate career with 33 starts for the Aggies.

As a prospect, he was well-regarded for his ability to create in the run game, but he needs more development in pass protection.

The offensive lineman has good size for the interior position, standing at 6-foot-3 and 302 pounds, and he will compete for a depth role in Atlanta. Matthew Bergeron and Chris Lindstrom are established starters along the left and right sides of the line, but nothing behind them is set.

Kyle Hinton was the primary reserve last season, starting twice for the Falcons on offense in place of an injured Bergeron, but Andrew Steuber is also on the roster from last season. Otherwise, Ian Cunningham has added Kyle Hinton (who primarily plays center) in free agency and drafted Ethan Onianwa in the seventh round.

Those four players, along with several other undrafted free agents, will be in line to compete with the newly added Robinson for the depth spots on this depth chart in 2026 during training camp.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news!