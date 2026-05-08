Falcons Officially Unveil Undrafted Free Agents, Non-Roster Invitees

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off their annual rookie minicamp this weekend, welcoming several first-year players to the facility to kick off their NFL careers. Six draft picks, 14 undrafted free agents, and several more invitees were on site to get their feet wet with the franchise.

The team officially announced the players invited for a tryout:

QB Jayden George, Ave Maria

RB Curtis Allen, Virginia Union

RB Trent Battle, TCU

RB Devontae Houston, East Tennessee St.

WR Mante Morrow, Upper Iowa

WR Andrel Anthony, Duke

WR Titus Atimalala, UCLA

WR Malik Rutherford, Georgia Tech

TE J.T. Byrne, Georgia Tech

LB Stephen Dix, Arkansas

LB Triston Newson, Missouri

LB Daveren Rayner, Kentucky

S Omar Daniels, Georgia Tech

S Key Lawrence, UCLA

S Clayton Powell-Lee, Georgia Tech

S Jahron Manning, Mississippi State

CB Jaylon Shelton, Prairie View

CB Bryson Taylor, Utah State

CB Dontae Balfour, Texas Tech

CB Nyland Green, Arizona State

CB D.J. Harvey Jr., USC



The Falcons also welcomed a pair of veterans to try out for the roster, with defensive lineman Ross Blacklock from Texas Christian and guard Layden Robinson from Texas A&M.

Blacklock, 27, has been in the league since 2020. The former second-round pick has bounced around the league, making active roster stops with the Texans (2020-21), Vikings (2022), Jaguars (2023), and Titans (2023). He was also a practice squad member for the Colts (2023) and Giants (2024), but he was unsigned in 2025.

He has appeared in 44 career games (three starts), but none since 2023. Over that span, he accounted for 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.

Robinson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick from 2024. He spent a pair of seasons with the Patriots, but was waived in August. He was picked up by the Raiders, but was waived again last week. He has appeared in 13 games (11 starts) at both guard spots.

Cornerback A.J. Woods, tight end Joshua Simon, and linebacker Malik Verdon are the only signed veterans present this weekend as they look to crack the Falcons’ roster this summer.

Simon and Woods were members of the Falcons’ practice squad last season, with Simon holding that role after training camp and Woods being a mid-season acquisition. Neither received a call-up to the active roster, but both signed reserve/future contracts in January. Verdon, meanwhile, was put on the Non-Football Injury list (NFI) in July and missed his entire rookie season. He originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.

The Falcons also officially confirmed their list of undrafted free agents:

QB Jack Strand, Minnesota State-Moorhead

RB Cash Jones, Georgia

WR Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin

WR Le'Meke Brockington, Minnesota

WR Keelan Marion, Miami

TE Brandon Frazier, Auburn

TE Jack Velling, Michigan State

C James Brockermeyer, Miami

G Kam Dewberry, Alabama

T Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin

LS Philip Florenzo, Clemson

DL Carlos Allen Jr., Houston

DE CJ Nunnally IV, Purdue

CB Malcolm Dewalt IV, Akron



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