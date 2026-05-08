Falcons Officially Unveil Undrafted Free Agents, Non-Roster Invitees
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FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are kicking off their annual rookie minicamp this weekend, welcoming several first-year players to the facility to kick off their NFL careers. Six draft picks, 14 undrafted free agents, and several more invitees were on site to get their feet wet with the franchise.
The team officially announced the players invited for a tryout:
- QB Jayden George, Ave Maria
- RB Curtis Allen, Virginia Union
- RB Trent Battle, TCU
- RB Devontae Houston, East Tennessee St.
- WR Mante Morrow, Upper Iowa
- WR Andrel Anthony, Duke
- WR Titus Atimalala, UCLA
- WR Malik Rutherford, Georgia Tech
- TE J.T. Byrne, Georgia Tech
- LB Stephen Dix, Arkansas
- LB Triston Newson, Missouri
- LB Daveren Rayner, Kentucky
- S Omar Daniels, Georgia Tech
- S Key Lawrence, UCLA
- S Clayton Powell-Lee, Georgia Tech
- S Jahron Manning, Mississippi State
- CB Jaylon Shelton, Prairie View
- CB Bryson Taylor, Utah State
- CB Dontae Balfour, Texas Tech
- CB Nyland Green, Arizona State
- CB D.J. Harvey Jr., USC
The Falcons also welcomed a pair of veterans to try out for the roster, with defensive lineman Ross Blacklock from Texas Christian and guard Layden Robinson from Texas A&M.
Blacklock, 27, has been in the league since 2020. The former second-round pick has bounced around the league, making active roster stops with the Texans (2020-21), Vikings (2022), Jaguars (2023), and Titans (2023). He was also a practice squad member for the Colts (2023) and Giants (2024), but he was unsigned in 2025.
He has appeared in 44 career games (three starts), but none since 2023. Over that span, he accounted for 40 tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.0 sacks, and a forced fumble.
Robinson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick from 2024. He spent a pair of seasons with the Patriots, but was waived in August. He was picked up by the Raiders, but was waived again last week. He has appeared in 13 games (11 starts) at both guard spots.
Cornerback A.J. Woods, tight end Joshua Simon, and linebacker Malik Verdon are the only signed veterans present this weekend as they look to crack the Falcons’ roster this summer.
Simon and Woods were members of the Falcons’ practice squad last season, with Simon holding that role after training camp and Woods being a mid-season acquisition. Neither received a call-up to the active roster, but both signed reserve/future contracts in January. Verdon, meanwhile, was put on the Non-Football Injury list (NFI) in July and missed his entire rookie season. He originally signed with the Falcons as an undrafted free agent.
The Falcons also officially confirmed their list of undrafted free agents:
- QB Jack Strand, Minnesota State-Moorhead
- RB Cash Jones, Georgia
- WR Vinny Anthony II, Wisconsin
- WR Le'Meke Brockington, Minnesota
- WR Keelan Marion, Miami
- TE Brandon Frazier, Auburn
- TE Jack Velling, Michigan State
- C James Brockermeyer, Miami
- G Kam Dewberry, Alabama
- T Riley Mahlman, Wisconsin
- LS Philip Florenzo, Clemson
- DL Carlos Allen Jr., Houston
- DE CJ Nunnally IV, Purdue
- CB Malcolm Dewalt IV, Akron
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Garrett Chapman is a sports broadcaster, writer, and content creator based in Atlanta. He has several years of experience covering the Atlanta sports scene, college football, Georgia high school football, recruiting for 24/7 Sports, and the NFL. You can also hear him on Sports Radio 92.9 The Game.Follow gchapatl