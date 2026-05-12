Atlanta Falcons’ Biggest Reason for Optimism in 2026 is Already Clear

The Atlanta Falcons head into the 2026 season with several major questions, most notably at quarterback, where the battle for the starting job remains unsolved. While the biggest storyline of the offseason will be the competition between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., the Falcons also head into the year with one of the NFL’s most electrifying offensive players in running back Bijan Robinson.

CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo recently pointed to Robinson as the Falcons’ biggest reason for hope entering this new season.

“If nothing else, Falcons fans have the luxury of watching a generational talent every week. [Bijan] Robinson made a strong case to be regarded as the NFL’s best running back,” CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo wrote .

Robinson became the engine of the Falcons’ late-season surge.

The star back led Atlanta to four straight wins to close the season, as the team finished in a three-way tie atop the NFC South – Robinons recorded over 150 yards from scrimmage in three of those four games.

Robinson finished the season with 2,298 yards from scrimmage, the most yards in a single season since 2019. His ability to impact games as both a runner and a receiver gave Atlanta’s offense a spark few teams in the league could match.

Despite the question mark surrounding the offense at quarterback, Robinson’s play down the stretch, and the return of several other versatile offensive weapons, could mean the Falcons have enough to win games, no matter who lines up behind center.

Robinson finished the season with seven games with 150 or more total yards, the most in the NFL and three more than second-place Puka Nacua. He also delivered some of the most explosive plays in the league, including the longest rush of the season, a 93-yard run that he took to the house in a Week 17 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

BIJAN ROBINSON 93 YARDS!



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He added another signature moment against the Buffalo Bills, breaking free for an 81-yard touchdown run that stood as the third-longest rush of the season, trailing only his Week 17 carry and an 83-yard score by Johnathon Taylor.

Robinson and Rico Dowdle were the only backs in the NFL this season to post two of the league’s top 10 single-game rushing performances, erupting for 195 yards on the ground against the Rams and 170 against the Bills.

That level of dominance did not go unnoticed inside the locker room. Former Falcons teammate Tyler Allgier didn’t hold back when discussing Robinson’s impact.

“If he doesn’t win the freaking MVP, I don’t know who the hell should, man,” Allgeier said back in January.

He did not take home any hardware after the stellar on-field performance last season, but he was named to the All-Pro team (twice). His breakout year remains the clearest reason for optimism in Atlanta.

The Falcons now turn the page to 2026 with a new voice in charge as head coach Kevin Stefanski, a coach who has a history of maximizing the production of his backfield, most notably with Nick Chubb’s efficiency and scoring consistency.

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