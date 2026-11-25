The Atlanta Falcons (3-7) have seen their season spiral out of control after winning two in a row when quarterback Michael Penix Jr. returned. After those two games, they've lost five of six games. The defense has suffered a myriad of injuries, and defensive coordinators have figured out an easy way to bottle up the offense.

The Falcons have a glaring weakness on offense: their performance in the passing game when Penix is under pressure.

The Vikings have a mad scientist as a defensive coordinator who blitzes the opposition at nearly twice the rate of the next closest team in the NFL.

It's the matchup from hell for the Falcons, but it also presents an opportunity for offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, the offensive line, and Penix to quiet their critics.

Pressure Tells

Whether you're in the camp that blames one of, or some combination of, all three, the fact remains that defensive coordinators are exploiting the Falcons' inability to deal with pressure. The Kansas City Chiefs sent 6 players on the Falcons' first three plays last week, and they typically blitz less than half as often as the Vikings do.

The chart above shows how far the Vikings lead the rest of the NFL in blitz rate. Pro Football Reference calculates the total numbers a little differently and have the Vikings at 67.4% with the Buccaneers still in second, but at 37.2%.

What's interesting about the Fantasy Points Data, is that it shows how often teams bring one extra man on a blitz, two, or three-plus. At 23.6%, the Vikings bring more than two players on a blitz more than four teams, including the Atlanta Falcons (22.3%), blitz at all.

Penix and Pressure

Penix is the least accurate quarterback in the NFL when pressured, and by some distance.

NFL QB Ball Placement when Pressured



🟢 Highly Accurate

🟡 Poor Placement, but Catchable

🔴 Inaccurate & Uncatchable



Data: @FantasyPtsData | throws with > 0 air yards | min. 30 qualifying attempts https://t.co/RCWEtBelba pic.twitter.com/pkX2Oqk1VO — SFdata9ers🏈📊 (@sfdata9ers) November 21, 2026

Penix would need to increase his 33.3% on-target rate by nearly 13 points, or 38.7%, just to catch the next worst quarterback, Cam Ward of the Titans, at 46.2%.

The constant blitzing doesn't just affect Penix and the drop-back passing game; it's also an effective way to bottle up running back Bijan Robinson. For the most part, Penix is a stationary target behind center. If a defense swarms the target, they're also swarming the handoff to Robinson.

Two birds, one stone, so to speak.

What About Protection

Offensive lines weren't built to block five and six players consistently, and the Falcons haven't made defenses pay for playing what should be a high-risk style of defense. Defensive coordinators know that blitzing the Falcons has been a no-risk, high-reward strategy this season.

Even if six pass rushers are accounted for, it only takes one defensive player to win his rep to blow up an offensive play. Those are the kind of odds defensive coordinators live for.

Overwhelming the offensive line with numbers has worked well, and it's the entire philosophy behind Vikings DC Brian Flores' approach.

Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski alluded to the risk-reward of creating pressure with extra defenders this week.

"When teams pressure, it's our ability to have good answers for the quarterback. Having answers where it's then an opportunity for the offense to make a big play. And there's a risk-reward to pressuring. There's a risk-reward to every type of defense, but certainly as you pressure, you do have voids in coverage. So, taking advantage of those voids in a bunch of different ways is important for our offense and, obviously our quarterback," Stefanski said this week.

In their last game out, the Vikings were dismantled by the San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy. Did the Falcons see some things they can replicate on Sunday?

"You watch their tape and you understand what they're trying to accomplish," Stefanski said. "And it's a good scheme versus a good scheme. To say that they're going to do the exact same thing versus us is hard to say. So, you want to understand each play and understand the answers that the quarterback had on that play and then how that may factor into how you design a game plan.

"But certainly, there were some really good moments. I thought, some moments for our guys to learn from in that ballgame.

"I thought the quarterback played at a high level."

Purdy is third in the NFL in accuracy when under pressure. His 65.9% on-target rate is almost double Penix's 33.3%. Recognizing the blitz pre-snap and punishing the defense for vacating an area of coverage to send a blitz is what Stefanski means by having answers.

Opportunity to Quiet the Critics

Penix and the Falcons can answer a lot of questions about their ability to beat pressure against the Vikings. Flores is going to blitz on virtually every down.

If the Falcons have no answers and crumble to pressure as they have in recent losses to the Chiefs and Bears, questions about the futures of Penix, Rees, and the offensive line are only going to grow louder.

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