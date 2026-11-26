Kirk Cousins will take the field under the lights at the Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium for the third time since leaving his former home in 2023, but for the first time in Minnesota uniform. The last two trips came in different threads, ironically, for the team he will face on Sunday.

The quarterback left Minnesota and signed with the Atlanta Falcons as a free agent in 2024. He made one start against his former team that season, but he returned the following year to back up the now-starting Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons lost the first trip and won the second, and a lot happened in between, but Sunday will be a full-circle moment for the veteran.

His time in Atlanta was well documented, and the relationship was complicated.

After signing him to a lucrative free-agent contract, the Falcons drafted Penix No. 8 overall just a month later. Cousins started 14 games that year, leading Atlanta to a 6-3 start and to the cusp of snapping a then-six-year playoff drought, but a shoulder injury derailed their season.

He was benched after the Falcons lost four consecutive games, with Cousins throwing one touchdown and nine interceptions between Weeks 10 and 15. That stretch doomed their season, and they benched him for the rookie.

Penix started the 2025 season, but a knee injury ended his first full year as a starter. Cousins came on as a backup and went 5-2 as QB1, but the Falcons released him that offseason to pursue a starting role elsewhere, absorbing $35 million in dead cap to let him do it.

Despite how things ended, the veteran was gracious in his comments about facing the Falcons, now as the starter for his former-former team.

“I have a lot of respect for the guys in that locker room,” Cousins said. “I’m grateful for my two years there, and looking forward to getting back to US Bank and a chance to play there.”

Beyond his relationship with the organization and his old teammates, Cousins’ quarterback coach and offensive coordinator between 2017 and 2019, Kevin Stefanski, is now the head coach of the Falcons. Cousins says those relationships, from the coach to the other parts of the organization, have helped him grow as a player in this league.

“I know Kevin Stefanski well,” Cousins said. “I had a good conversation with [Ian] Cunningham, the new GM [of the Falcons], and talked to Michael [Penix]. I just love those guys. Then that locker room – that is the unique part, as you play other places, you kind of get to see things from other perspectives and other places, how things are done. You get to know more guys, and I’m so grateful for those people I got to know there.”

But Sunday will be the first time the prodigal Vikings’ son will take the field in a purple jersey. He appreciates the venue and has a unique perspective on what the Falcons will face on Sunday.

“Playing as an opponent was when I was really able to fully appreciate how challenging it was to play there, and how great of an environment it is and just how unique of a stadium it is,” Cousins said about his impressions of the stadium as a visitor. “Having been in two other locker rooms since playing for the Vikings, I think it’s a pretty agreed-upon fact among players that US Bank is the number one place in the league in terms of just a stadium in terms of hitting a home run and making it a special place to play.”

Penix will need to bear the brunt of that experience, while shouldering the potential of another lost season in Atlanta. In Minnesota, Cousins hopes to bring the 7-3 Vikings back to the playoffs, while the Falcons may be wondering what might have been if the quarterback they're still paying for had worn their uniform.

On Sunday, they'll see what the quarterback they let go looks like in someone else's offense.