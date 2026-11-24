Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees' play calling location remains uncertain heading into Sunday's matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, raising questions about whether he will return to the sideline or move back to the coaches' booth.

Rees spent the first nine weeks of the season calling plays from the coaches' booth before moving to the sideline for Atlanta's Week 10 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. The change was intended to provide better communication between Rees and quarterback Michael Penix Jr., but the results did not immediately improve.

During Monday's press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski was asked whether Rees would return to the sideline this week. Stefanski stopped short of providing a definitive answer.

"Going to work through it, yeah. Still something I want to think through," Stefanski said.

When asked whether the decision was 100% one way or the other, Stefanski confirmed that no final determination had been made.

"No, not yet," Stefanski added.

Chieds Might Not Be a Good Indicator

The decision is particularly interesting considering Atlanta's offensive production before and after Rees moved down to the sideline.

Through the first nine games, with Rees calling plays from the booth, Atlanta averaged 20.9 points and 322.7 total yards per game. The Falcons averaged 185.4 passing yards and 137.2 rushing yards during that stretch.

In Week 10 against Kansas City, with Rees operating from the sideline, Atlanta finished with 13 points and 370 total yards. The offense produced 270 passing yards and 100 rushing yards in the 35-13 loss.

While the Falcons generated more total yards and passing production against Kansas City, they scored nearly eight fewer points than their average through the first nine weeks. Of course, the Chiefs also have the No. 2 scoring defense in the NFL, so they might not have been the best litmus test.

The offensive struggles were especially noticeable early. Atlanta opened the game with four consecutive three-and-outs, marking the first time the franchise had done that since 2000. The Falcons entered halftime with just 117 net yards and four first downs, all on one drive.

Better Communication

The move to the sideline was also notable because Rees has become recognizable for his animated reactions in the coaches' booth, with some of his reactions during games going viral on social media.

However, the change was about more than appearances. Stefanski explained previously that the coaching staff was trying something different in hopes of improving communication between Rees and Penix.

Penix, however, downplayed the impact of the change following the Kansas City game, saying he did not notice much of a difference.

That raises an important question for Atlanta. Would returning Rees to the booth provide a better perspective for evaluating opposing defenses, or does keeping him on the sideline offer advantages in communicating with his quarterback?

There is already an established relationship between Rees and Penix that could help either arrangement.

Earlier in the season, Penix discussed the importance of his relationship with the offensive coordinator and how the two communicate throughout the week.

"We've been very close since he got here. It's always been, with the quarterback and offensive coordinator, y'all got to be hand in hand," Penix said.

Penix also explained that Rees encourages him to speak up about plays he does not like, allowing the coaching staff to adjust the game plan around his comfort level.

Rees has expressed a similar philosophy, emphasizing that he does not want to call a play his quarterback does not fully believe in.

"I never want to call a play that you don't have full belief or confidence in," Rees said.

That relationship could become increasingly important as Atlanta prepares for Minnesota and defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The Vikings present one of the league's more challenging defensive schemes, using pressure packages and disguised coverages to create problems for opposing quarterbacks.

With Penix needing to find consistency and the Falcons looking to turn around their season, having the right communication between the quarterback and offensive coordinator will be critical.

Rees' location might seem like a minor coaching decision, but it is another variable Stefanski is evaluating as Atlanta searches for answers offensively.