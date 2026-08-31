8 NFL Roster-Cut Casualties Falcons Should Target Immediately

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Atlanta Falcons joined the rest of the NFL in making their 53-man roster decisions, and hundreds of players have since flooded the waiver wire. Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski trimmed the roster, but several questions remain.

That wire over the first three weeks of the season goes by draft order, meaning the Falcons sit at No. 13 league-wide.

After Sunday, the Falcons could stand to seek out a wide receiver, offensive tackle, or a cornerback. Should the Falcons wish to claim a player off waivers, they would need to add him to the 53-man roster. If that player is a vested veteran, then they could also sign him to the practice squad.

As the muddied waters grow clearer ahead of the regular season, Falcons OnSI highlighted several players the franchise could target over the next several days.

Offensive Tackle Evan Neal, New York Giants

New York Giants offensive lineman Evan Neal (73) says a pregame prayer before the preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals | USA TODAY Sports

The former first-round pick has struggled to live up to his lofty draft-day billing, but the talent is worth gambling on. Evan Neal didn't log a snap last season, and the former top-10 pick was unable to push into the starting or reserve lineups. A change of scenery would suit him well, and the Falcons need tackle depth.

Offensive Tackle Blake Freeland, Indianapolis Colts

For many of the same reasons the Falcons could target Neal, they should take a look at former Colts offensive tackle Blake Freeland. Freeland was a fourth-round pick of the Colts in 2023 and started bube games as a rookie. He played in nine in 2024 and was on injured reserve all of 2025. A massive frame and wingspan, Freeland is 6'8 and 305 pounds.

Wide Receiver Sterling Shepard, Houston Texans

Sterling Shepard spent 2024 and 2025 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Falcons opted to carry five wideouts, with four of them being roster locks coming into the summer. Chris Blair was the final player to make the cut, but that could always change this week. Wide receiver depth matters, and Sterling Shepherd is a steady, veteran player who could help solidify the unit. At 33, he doesn't have much upside, but he was reliable for the Buccaneers last season, recording 39 catches for 371 yards and a touchdown in limited action.

Wide Receiver Trent Sherfield, Buffalo Bills

Trent Sherfield was a surprise roster cut by the Bills on Sunday, but that could work out well for the Falcons. This would not be a thrilling pickup, but he is a willing run blocker and an effective special teams contributor. The nine-year veteran has split time between the Cardinals and Broncos and has appeared in 124 games, recording 89 catches for 1,034 yards and six touchdowns.

Cornerback Terell Smith, Chicago Bears

Cornerback depth is always at a premium in the NFL, and the Falcons could add some of that with Terrell Smith. The former fifth-round pick in Chicago, Ian Cunningham's former team, has been a steady contributor since 2023. The Georgia native has 68 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, an interception, and 10 pass deflections, but missed the 2025 season due to a torn patellar tendon that he suffered in camp.

Edge Sam Williams, Dallas Cowboys

In a surprising move, the Falcons released several edge rushers on Sunday, leaving just two on the active roster. Sam Williams, a former second-round pick, could be a depth player to throw into the mix.

He has not fully realized his potential, recording just one sack over 17 games last season. He did flash the traits that saw him drafted. Williams tallied 8.5 sacks over his first two seasons, but a torn ACL in 2024 derailed that ascent. He lost his spot to the future Hall of Famer Von Miller, but could offer the Falcons some needed depth along the edge.

Linebacker Tyrel Dodson, Miami Dolphins

The Falcons have three potential contributors at linebacker right now, with rookies Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. slowly usurping the supposed starter, Christian Harris, this summer. That said, Tyrel Dodson was a surprise cut by the Dolphins after recording 165 tackles, seven sacks, two forced fumbles, and four interceptions over 24 games. That would be a valuable asset for the Falcons to consider, given the inexperience of the two rookies and the injury histories of Harris and Divine Deablo.

Linebacker Red Murdock, Denver Broncos

The NCAA's all-time leader in forced fumbles, the Broncos probably think they can sneak Murdock through to the practice squad. The Falcons kept five linebackers, surprising many, but they can probably find an upgrade on JD Bertrand. Murdock led the Broncos in tackles in the preseason, and yep, he forced another fumble.

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