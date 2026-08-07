Atlanta Falcons Sign Former Broncos/Jets DB to Fill Jalon Walker's Roster Spot

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - The Atlanta Falcons suffered a major injury blow this week when second-year edge rusher Jalon Walker suffered a torn ACL as practice was wrapping up on Tuesday afternoon.

The team announced they had officially placed Walker on season-ending injured reserve on Thursday, and in a corresponding move, announced they had signed defensive back Keidron Smith.

At a listed 6'2 and 210 pounds, Smith originally signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2023 after spending four years with Ole Miss and a fight with the Kentucky Wildcats.

He didn't see any action in 2023 with the Commanders before being placed on waivers. The Denver Broncos signed him later that year, and he saw action in nine games with the Broncos in 2024, playing 122 snaps on special teams and 16 at safety. He had seven tackles for the Broncos.

He joined the Jets in 2025 and got one start among his three games played. Despite seeing less time on the field, he had 15 tackles in his Week 18 start against the Buffalo Bills.

Smith was with the Jets during training camp, but he was waived on Wednesday. The Falcons didn't let him clear waivers and signed him on Thursday to fill Walker's spot.

The signing of a safety, rather than an edge rusher, may have something to do with Jessie Bates III. The All-Pro missed Tuesday and Wednesday's practice, being spotted on the exercise bike on Wednesday morning. The Falcons were off on Thursday, giving Bates a third consecutive off day, and head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Bates would return to practice on Friday afternoon and then head to Lanier High School in Buford for Saturday Night Lights.

The Falcons will still monitor Bates over the next few days, giving Smith a chance to get some much-needed reps for the Falcons' defense and special teams.

Signing Smith doesn't mean general manager Ian Cunningham is done looking at options at edge rusher. With Walker and DeAngelo Malone out and a potential suspension to begin the season for James Pearce Jr., the Falcons suddenly find themselves short at the position.

Former third-round pick Bralen Trice has had an excellent camp so far, after missing his first two seasons with injury. The Falcons also brought in veterans Samson Ebukam and Azeez Ojulari, along with defensive end Cam Thomaas, who sees snaps at edge in run packages.

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