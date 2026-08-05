Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Provides Positive Injury Update after Standout Practice

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. isn't a full participant at training camp yet, but he's close. The only aspect of practice he's watching from the sidelines is the 11v11s.

The Falcons got a grim reminder of the hazards of full-speed practice on Tuesday afternoon when second-year edge rusher Jalon Walker tore his ACL rushing the passer as the Falcons were wrapping up a two-minute drill to complete practice.

There are inherent dangers in the game, but the Falcons are doing what they can to protect Penix from a freak accident in what should be a no-contact for quarterback practice.

On Wednesday, Penix had arguably his best day in throwing 1v1s and 7v7s in the nearly two-hour practice on a relatively cool morning in Flowery Branch. He showed excellent touch and accuracy on intermediate throws, and he's been spectacular on the go route up the left sideline.

Michael Penix drops one in the bucket for Antwane Wells pic.twitter.com/OGI5Czm9yK — Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) August 5, 2026

After practice, Penix gave an update on how close he might be to being fully cleared with preseason games looming next week.

"It could be any day," Penix said. "I'm not really chasing a timeline. I'm just trying to be better every day. So each and every day I get out there, I look forward to being better than I was the day before.

"That comes with the reps, time on task, and also just what I'm doing in the rehab and the treatment room as well, so that I can get to where I want to be."

Penix is battling with free agent signing Tua Tagovailoa for the starting quarterback job. Tagovailoa has been limited in training camp with a stiff back. He was a full-go at training camp on Wednesday morning, and both quarterbacks had their best days.

Penix understands he can't worry about winning the quarterback job until he's fully available for his team.

That's all my focus is on right now is just trying to get back healthy so that whenever that time does come, then we can talk about the whole starter thing. But that's not my focus right now."

Watching Penix operate in camp, as thousands of Falcons fans in attendance have done, he's operating without any visible discomfort, and there's nothing wrong with that big left arm of his that helped him become Atlanta's No. 8 overall pick in 2024.

"My body has been feeling really good," Penix said. "Just hitting all my weight goals, making sure I'm taking my diet seriously, so that I'm doing everything I can to help my knee get better faster.

"I feel like I'm definitely better than where I was last week."

Every day that goes by is another day closer to Penix being fully cleared for contact. He's looked good in practice and is in sync with the Falcons' receivers, but getting and staying healthy is the top priority now.

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