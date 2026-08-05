Falcons Quietly Lost Another Edge Rusher, Sign Former Eagles/Chiefs DL

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - Tuesday's training camp for the Atlanta Falcons ended on a sour note as second-year edge rusher Jalon Walker was carted off after a knee injury. It was later reported that he had torn his ACL and will miss all of 2026.

Lost in the news that the Falcons had lost a former-first-round pick, they also placed edge rusher DeAngelo Malone on the reserve/PUP list and signed defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu.

Malone was a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft by the Falcons and has played special teams most of his career. He hadn't participated in any of the team's practices at training camp this year, and now he won't.

By placing him on the reserve/PUP list, Malone isn't eligible to play for the Falcons until he misses at least the first four games of the season.

The Falcons' edge room entered 2026 as a season of redemption for many of the players. James Pearce Jr. could still face league discipline for his arrest in February. Free agent signings Samson Ebukam and Azeez Ojulari are trying to return to their best after injury. Walker is now done for the year, and Malone, a depth piece, is gone for at least the first month of the season.

It won't be a surprise to see general manager Ian Cunningham contact one of several veteran free agents to gauge their interest and possible price tag for a one-year deal with the Falcons. Von Miller and Joey Bosa are two former All-Pros who are still available.

Taking Malone's place on the roster is former Eagles sixth-round pick in 2021. He's the older brother of Chargers' Pro Bowl defensive lineman Tuli Tuipulotu. At 6'2 and 307 pounds, he'll try to make the team as a depth option in a crowded defensive tackle room.

Tuipulotu spent three years with the Eagles and played in 28 games, compiling 48 tackles and three sacks. He spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and saw action in five games.

He'll join Da'Shawn Hand, Brandon Dorlus, Chris Williams, and LaCale London, among others, while the Falcons eagerly wait for the return of Zach Harrison. Harrison is on the Non-Football-Injury list and has been working out on a field away from the team as he tries to get healthy.

Sign up for our free Atlanta Falcons newsletter and follow us and 30,000 Falcons fans on Facebook and X for the latest news!