Atlanta Falcons Sign Offensive Line Help In Former Patriots Draft Pick
The already injured Atlanta Falcons' offensive line suffered two more hits during their Week 9 matchup with the New England Patriots. Left guard Matthew Bergeron exited the game with an ankle injury after the team’s first offensive drive.
Right guard Chris Lindstrom left the game with a “lower body injury” late in the game. Right tackle Kaleb McGary suffered a lower leg injury on the last day of training camp and is out for the season, and swing tackle Storm Norton was supposed to be day to day in the summer, but he's yet to make an appearance off of IR.
While the team anxiously awaits news on their two guards, Atlanta signed offensive lineman Andrew Stueber on Tuesday, first reported by NFL insider Aaron Wilson.
A corresponding move hasn't been announced by the Falcons yet, but a player will need to be moved to make room for Stueber on the 53.
Earlier in the day, the Falcons signed kicker Zane Gonzalez and released former starter Parker Romo. They also announced a pair of roster moves on their practice squad, including releasing kicker Ben Sauls and signing long snapper Zach Triner.
Stuebr was originally a seventh-round draft pick by the New England Patriots in 2022, but he tore his ACL in August of his rookie season.
Stueber is a familiar face; he was on Atlanta’s practice squad in 2024, before being signed by the Cincinnati Bengals last October. Stueber appeared in seven games for the Bengals last season, taking snaps at both left tackle and right guard. The former seventh-round pick was among Cincinnati’s final cuts this August, as they trimmed their roster down to 53 players.
Stueber is not likely to play this Sunday; however, the signing could mean bad news for the health of either Bergeron or Norton. The Falcons opened Norton's 21-day practice window two weeks ago, and they have until next Wednesday to either add him to the 53-man roster or place him on season-ending IR.
Atlanta liked Stueber enough to carry him on their practice squad last season, and with injuries piling up on the offensive line, it made sense to bring him back.
Head coach Raheem Morris said the Falcons can expect updates on the health of Bergeron and Lindstrom on Wednesday.
“Obviously, you give those guys until Wednesday to see what's happening,” Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said Monday. “‘Berg’ was the ankle yesterday, had to leave out, probably the second play or so. Chris made it through most of the game and had to leave. Their replacements came in, did a pretty good job. I can't complain about that. But, look forward to getting those guys back, and we'll know more about that as the week goes on.” Morris said.
Kyle Hinton filled in for the injured Bergeron, while Jovaughn Gwyn took Lindstrom’s spot.
Bergeron was drafted in 2023 and has started in all 42 possible games. On the season, he has allowed just three quarterback hits and one sack.
With Stueber back in the fold, the Falcons are taking precautions as their offensive line battles injuries. They take on the Colts on Sunday, who made waves by acquiring Sauce Gardner in a blockbuster trade with the New York Jets ahead of the trade deadline on Tuesday afternoon.