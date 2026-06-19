Atlanta Falcons Spring Surprise Ready for More

Atlanta Falcons third-round pick Zachariah Branch is set to make an immediate impact on the field as a rookie. The former Georgia Bulldogs star is an electrifying playmaker who can impact the game in a multitude of ways.

In year one, Branch should have a major impact on the Falcons' screen and return game, two aspects the team struggled with last year.

“I think I’m doing kick return,” Branch said this week. “Just to get a chance to help the team as best as possible. I feel like I’m a playmaker, so whenever I get the ball in my hands. If they want me to do kick return, punt return, receiver, whatever it is, I’m willing to do it just to make our team as successful as possible.”

Part of the reason Branch fell to Atlanta in the third round is that people were concerned a lot of his production came in the screen game last season at Georgia. However, this is a great addition for the Falcons' wide receiver room, which struggled to get production from the short passing game beyond running back Bijan Robinson.

Branch’s speed and elusiveness give him excellent after-the-catch abilities, and they are a part of his game that the Falcons will be sure to use in his rookie year. They have already been trying this in the offseason, where earlier this week in minicamp, Branch took a bubble screen to the house.

This was a part of his game that Georgia’s coach Kirby Smart came to use quite often. He knew that all Branch needed was the ball, and he would make the rest happen.

The Falcons selected Georgia WR Zachariah Branch last night for the 79th pick.



The Falcons are COOKING 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/NdncafXFp4 — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) April 25, 2026

The other part of the game that Branch is sure to make an impact is the return game. The former five-star recruit started his USC career off with a 96-yard kickoff return touchdown in his first game and had a punt return touchdown later that year. He was a dangerous returner his entire collegiate career, and will try to carry that into the NFL.

BREAKING: USC wide receiver Zachariah Branch has entered the transfer portal.



Branch accounted for 78 receptions for 823 yards and 4 total TDs over the last two years.



In addition to his production as a WR, he had:

• 96-yard kickoff return TD in 2023 vs. SJSU

• 75-yard punt… pic.twitter.com/WBIuWeJXdc — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) December 17, 2024

This will be crucial for a team that struggled in the return game, which has grown to be much more important with the new kickoff rules implemented at the start of last season.

The Falcons ranked dead last in yards per kickoff return last season. All of this to go along with a tie for the league lead in fumbles. It didn’t get any better on the punt return side of things, where the team ranked 29th in total yards, failed to have a return over 20 yards, and added two more fumbles. This combined to help the Falcons have the fourth-worst EPA on special teams during the 2025 season.

With his skill set, Branch should have an immediate impact on the team, and the rookie is excited to help the team in any way he can.

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