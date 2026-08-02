Winners & Losers after Atlanta Falcons First-Four Days of Training Camp

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up the first four days of training camp on Saturday morning in front of a packed house. It was the last practice before pads come on this week. Sunday is a day off for the team, so the first four days are considered the first session of training camp.

There was no shortage of drama from the team as they've gone through another quarterback shuffle, injuries, contract extensions, hold-ins, and dozens of players competing for their next contract or first job.

Admittedly, there is still a lot of football left to be played at Flowery Branch and preseason games before the Falcons will trim their roster to 53 players on August 30th, but there were still winners and losers from the first session.

Let's start with the money.

Winner: OL Matthew Bergeron

Just a few weeks ago, I put Bergeron in the make-or-break category. A three-year starter since being selected in the second round in 2023, Bergeron was playing on the final year of his contract. New general manager Ian Cunningham has placed an emphasis on pouring resources into premium positions, but that seems to be focused on his draft philosophy.

As the 20th-ranked offensive guard in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, which felt like a fair ranking, I pondered if Cunningham would want to put another $12 to $15 million into the guard position or opt for a cheaper draft pick, considering teammate Chris Lindstrom is already the highest-paid guard in the NFL.

It turns out this wasn't a make-or-break season for Bergeron, and Cunningham had already made up his mind. The Falcons signed Bergeron to a whopping four-year extension worth up to $96 million, with $60 million guaranteed.

This ties him with Cowboys' All-Pro Tyler Smith as the highest-paid guard in the NFL on a per-year basis, according to Spotrac.

Wow.

Big winner, indeed.

Loser: RB Bijan Robinson

Running back Bijan Robinson has been staging a hold-in at training camp. He's there, but he hasn't been participating. He has two years of guaranteed money left on his rookie deal (Bergeron didn't have a fifth-year option as a second-round pick).

Bergeron got almost the exact contract I expect Robinson to sign. Yes, we all expect Robinson to get paid, and soon. But since he's still on the sideline watching during the duration of the first session, we have to put him in the second category of winners and losers. This should change in a week.

Let's move on to injuries.

Winner: QB Michael Penix Jr.

No, Michael Penix Jr. hasn't been cleared for 11v11s and teams yet. That's not all that surprising, considering it's his third ACL surgery (first on his recovering knee) and the Falcons and Penix's doctor are being extra cautious.

Penix raised the alarm when he pondered when he might be fully cleared. After saying it was up to the medical staff about 10 different ways, he finally said it could be four weeks, it could be sooner.

The former statement made the rounds, and all of a sudden Penix is out another month.

That's not what he said, and frankly, he looks good at training camp, despite not participating in 11v11s. He's doing agility drills, rolling out, and showing off the left arm that made him the No. 8 overall pick in 2024.

Penix says he feels healthy. He looks healthy. He should be in a prime position to be available for the starting job for the majority of the season, if not Week 1.

Michael Penix working through the bags. Still moving easy pic.twitter.com/r94P2V2LiO — Scott Kennedy (@ScoutKennedy) July 29, 2026

Loser: QB Tua Tagovailoa

The Falcons signed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to the veteran minimum. It was a good signing for the Falcons regardless of Penix's situation. Getting a veteran backup at the least for $1.3 million was good business.

But Tua had back stiffness that flared up the week before the opening of camp. He's been limited to a few throws in 1v1s, but for the most part, hasn't participated in any of training camp thus far.

If he's trying to shake the stigma of constantly battling injuries, he's off to a poor start.

Winner: QB Jack Strand

With Tagovailoa out and Penix limited to certain drills, undrafted free agent Jack Strand has made the most of his opportunity. A big 6'5 and 240+ pounds, Strand has a strong arm and can flick his wrist and deliver with accuracy.

An undrafted free agent is always a long shot to make the 53-man roster, but each day that goes by, it's harder to see Strand not being part of the roster in Week 1.

Loser: LB Troy Andersen

Sometimes this feels like the scene in Ghost when Patrick Swayze's character starts singing the repetitive "second verse, same as the first." Andersen hasn't played meaningful minutes for the Falcons in almost two years after missing all of last year on the injured list.

He still isn't cleared for camp, but he has been working out with Zach Harrison on a third field in what looks like conditioning drills with the prospect of joining the team. However, we've seen this before with Andersen, and until we see him on a Sunday in a Falcons' uniform, it's hard to count on him for contributing to the team in 2026 or beyond.

Winner: Edge Bralen Trice

Which brings us to the elusive edge rusher Bralen Trice. Trice has missed each of his first two seasons with a knee injury. He has yet to take a snap in a regular-season game. The Falcons thought so little of his ability to contribute that they took not one, but two edge rushers in the first round after Trice's rookie season.

Yet Trice is a full participant at training camp this year. And he looks good. At a listed 6'4 and 274 pounds, he has more than 20 pounds on any of his fellow edge rushers (Cam Thomas typically works with the defensive linemen).

He's not going to be as explosive as Jalon Walker or James Pearce Jr. on 3rd and 13, but he can absolutely carve out a role on this team in jumbo packages and running situations. At his size, he may be the best edge setter against the run in the room.

Winner: WR Zacharaiah Branch

I have to remind myself every day at practice that the pads haven't come on yet. Touch football rewards speed and agility, negating size and power advantages once the defense starts hitting.

I say that because wide receiver Zachariah Branch isn't just doing well for a rookie; he's one of the best players on the field every day so far. It was true at OTAs. It was true at minicamp, and it's true again at training camp.

The pads come on this week, and we won't get a true assessment of Branch's impact until the defensive lining up across from him is wearing a different uniform.

But it's awfully hard not to get excited about Branch's potential.

Loser: UDFA Wide Receivers

The Falcons brought in a host of undrafted free agents at wide receiver, and so far, none of them look like they'll make the roster after cutdowns. Vinny Anthony II looks like a practice squad candidate, but Cash Jones may be able to make it as a utility player.

Jones has lined up at running back, wide receiver, and on special teams.

Veteran Chris Blair looks like the best of the players vying for the fifth wide receiver spot right now.

Chris Blair TD?



Chris Blair TD 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sPFGXZsp6Z — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 30, 2026

What's Next?

The Falcons will be back on the field on Monday morning. Stefanski confirmed it will be the first time the pads come on. With nearly half of the players having just one-year contracts (or one year left), competition will be at an all-time high.

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