The Atlanta Falcons had several key roles to fill during the offseason after free agent losses claimed linebacker Kaden Elliss and defensive tackle David Onyemata.

New general manager Ian Cunningham took a numbers approach to replacing them by signing, or drafting, several players to replace one, while simultaneously improving the talent across the depth chart.

That said, he may have gotten one of the best bargains in free agency with defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand, who will be tasked with helping to improve Atlanta's below-average run defense from a year ago.

ESPN recently picked one player from every team who was a surprise performer from OTAs and minicamp, and their Falcons beat writer picked Hand.

"The signing of Hand, 30, did not make a ton of headlines, but he has quickly solidified himself this spring as a key player on a line that needs to improve in stopping the run," Marc Raimondi wrote on ESPN. "He has even earned himself the nickname 'Kingpin' from defensive line coach Nate Ollie as the 'final boss' of the unit."

The Falcons signed Hand in March for $3 million. Like most of Cunningham's signings, the 30-year-old is on a one-year deal. If he proves to be a key player for the Falcons this year, he can earn a significantly higher payday as a free agent next season.

Hand started 13 games for the LA Chargers last season. He had 29 tackles and 1.5 sacks on the season. He's settling in nicely to a more attack-minded scheme that is being deployed by defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich and coached by Ollie.

"You gotta use your athleticism, so it's just been a blessing just to do that. (A) different playing style. I'm used to playing in like, react, attack, and kind of playing on blocks, but here, we get off, and you blow the play up. I'm really liking that being, just wrecking shop and being a wrecking ball out there," Hand said last week after minicamp.

Kingpin? How about the Ultimate Wrecking Ball? Da'Shawn Hand is loving his new role with the Atlanta Falcons:



More: https://t.co/imrlM5YYE0 pic.twitter.com/HHA1bHgrrP — Atlanta Falcons On SI (@FalconsSI) June 21, 2026

The Falcons were second in the NFL with a franchise record 57 sacks last year, with many of those coming from interior defensive linemen. Brandon Dorlus (8.5), LaCale London (5.0), and Zach Harrison (4.5) all contributed to Atlanta's numbers, helping to punctuate the point that Hand was making about being more aggressive.

The Chargers had 45 sacks last year, but they relied more heavily on their edge rushers and blitzes, with only Justin Eboigbe having six sacks as the only defensive lineman with more than Hands' 1.5.

Outside of Hand, rookie wide receiver Zachariah Branch would be an excellent choice for the biggest surprise. The Falcons knew he was an explosive player when they took him in the third round of April's draft, but the rookie is showing a more developed skillset at wide receiver than many might have expected. He'll battle veteran Olamide Zaccheaus for snaps in the slot and should be the primary return man on punts and kickoffs.

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