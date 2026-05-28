Why Former UGA WR Zachariah Branch is Atlanta Falcons Most Important Rookie

The Atlanta Falcons hired general manager Ian Cunningham in January to build on a strong core of players and add talent and depth. During free agency, when the Falcons had limited funds, the strategy was clear: raise the floor.

Rather than spend big on one or two free agents, the Falcons brought in a legion of veterans who have proven to be dependable players in this league.

With the draft on Day 2, Cunningham followed a fairly simple formula of targeting the best available prospect at a premium position. He did that with cornerback Avieon Terrell in the second round, and wide receiver Zachariah Branch in the third round.

Terrell or Branch?

The best drafts are when a team is able to match the previous philosophy with filling a need as well. Both Terrell and Branch fill openings on the Falcons roster, but even though Branch was picked behind Terrell, he may be the most important player in the Falcons' rookie class.

While Terrell will be competing for a starting spot in the secondary, and he's favored to land one at either cornerback or nickel, Branch will be competing to fill three roles that were sore spots on the Falcons last season.

The Falcons got competent to good play from cornerback Mike Hughes and the combination of Dee Alford and Billy Bowman at nickel. However, the slot wide receiver position was a huge disappointment last year, and the punt and kick return aspect of the Falcons was abysmal.

Branch is 3 for 1

Atlanta thought they had the slot receiver spot filled last year with Ray-Ray McCloud coming off a career season. But he got off to a slow start and was jettisoned shortly after the Falcons fired wide receiver coach Ike Hilliard.

Atlanta's depth at wide receiver was quickly exposed as a host of practice squad players with little or no NFL experience were tasked with filling his role. The Falcons also signed steady veteran Olamide Zacchaeus, who is on his second stint with Atlanta. Branch has shown to be a much more explosive player at OTAs, but Zacchaeus has a big experience advantage.

New Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa compared Branch to former Dolphins teammate Jaylen Waddle on Wednesday.

"[Branch's] fast. Dude can play very shift. Kind of reminds me of [Jaylen] Waddle," said Tagovailoa. "I mean, he has the same number.

"Great kid. Got to know him for the short amount of time that I've met him, but he's a great kid. Got a good head on his shoulders. He asks a lot of questions. I think that's something very good that you like to see in your rookies."

Waddle is 5'10 and 185 pounds and has averaged just over 1,000 yards per season in his five years with Tagovailoa as his quarterback. He was traded to the Denver Broncos for a first-round pick prior to April's draft.

Branch will also get the first crack at improving the Falcons' anemic return game. Atlanta finished 27th in yards per punt return and 29th in total yards. They finished dead last in yards per kickoff return with a paltry 22.9. 25 teams were at least 25.1 yards per return or more.

Branch led the nation in 2023 at USC in yards per punt return at 20.8. He's a dynamic returner.

Terrell can make a solid unit even better. Branch can breathe life into three areas of the Falcons that failed them last season.

That makes him the Atlanta Falcons most important rookie for 2026.

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