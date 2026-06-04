Brian Robinson Jr. Found Opportunity With the Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH – 2025 was the year of Bijan Robinson. The Atlanta Falcons’ running back staked his claim as the NFL’s best running back after leading the league in scrimmage yards with 2,298 (breaking the franchise record) and being named an All-Pro twice.

He will return as the Falcons’ most impactful player in 2026, but it will be the first without his running mate. Tyler Allgeier paired with Bijan over the last three seasons, and the duo combined to create one of the NFL’s most fearsome running back rooms.

Allgeier, a 1,000-yard rusher in his own right, was the power for Bijan’s explosiveness. They played off each other to perfection. Despite some occasionally one-dimensional offense, regularly playing from behind, and sans a running quarterback, the Falcons were sixth in the league in total rushing over the tandem’s time together.

Now, a new face is being introduced to that room: Brian Robinson Jr.

The former 49ers back is familiar with being the changeup for a star’s fastball. He partnered with Christian McCaffrey in San Francisco, and he will be asked to play a similar role in Atlanta, but with more opportunities to get the ball. His 100 touches were a career low, and just half of what he had in Washington on an annual basis. After being a fixture in the Commanders’ offense, it was a difficult transition for Robinson to adjust to, but it was part of what drew him to Atlanta.

“It was definitely hard going from playing 60-70% of snaps to less than 10%,” Robinson said. “It was a challenge, and obviously something that I don’t want to get used to, but that was just the situation I was dealt.”

Even with one of the NFL’s most dominant players in their backfield, the Falcons have leaned much more on their second back than most. Allegeier was a fixture for the Falcons over the last several seasons, often being labeled as a second starter. He would touch the ball about 170 times per season, freeing Bijan to move all around the formation to create mismatches for the defense.

That experience made him a better teammate, but a more defined role is what Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski pitched to Robinson when he signed with the team in March.

“[He is] a really talented football player who I think matches exceptionally with what we want to do with him and Bijan,” Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski said back in April. “The skill set and how they marry each other, how they complement each other. We want to have an attack that's not just a one-person attack. You have to be balanced in this league. I think Brian gives us an opportunity to do that.”

At 6-foot-1, 225 pounds, Robinson will bring some of that raw power that Allegier had. He makes his money by rushing between the tackles and punishing defenders with his physicality. While there are some big shoes to fill, his yards per carry suggest (4.3) that there is room for improvement from what Atlanta had with Allgeier (3.6) last season.

That’s what the veteran is betting on, and would explain why he was comfortable signing a one-year contract for just $2.5 million. Despite dealing with some injuries that cost him games over his first three years, he still averaged 776 yards per season. San Francisco, he feels, was a blip on the radar.

In Atlanta, he saw the opportunity to get his career back on track.

The next several weeks will be about familiarizing himself with his new team, but he feels like that is off to a “really good start.” He is still learning about his offensive line and how he fits alongside Bijan, but his goal is to make sure this backfield remains one of the league’s best units.

“[We want] to be a great compliment to each other,” Robinson said. “I’m going to make a play, and he’s going to make a play. He’s going to make me better, I’m going to make him better. That’s something that we’re both aware of, and something we can openly speak about. He knows why I’m here, and I know why he’s here. We’re trying to help each other be the best at our games, for me and for him.”

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