Where Every Falcons Position Group Stands Before Training Camp

The Atlanta Falcons are inching closer to training camp and the official start of the 2026 NFL season. Kevin Stefanski and the new-look staff are eager to get their inaugural year underway, but how does this roster stack up overall?

As we approach this important point in the season, Falcons OnSI ranked the 10 position groupings on the roster from worst to best.

10. Quarterback

The Falcons quarterback competition will be well-documented this summer. Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. will compete for the spot, but both have their fair share of warts. Tagovailoa was benched and cut for an NFL-record $99.2 million, while Penix suffered the third ACL injury of his career (and has yet to be cleared). Behind them, the Falcons have veteran backup Trevor Siemian and rookie UDFA Jack Strand competing for the third spot on the roster.

With Kevin Stefanski and a host of playcallers calling the shots this season, the winner of the competition will have the chance to reset their careers. Until then, the Falcons will be staring a bleak situation in the face. No other position on the roster carries more uncertainty. Until Penix proves healthy or Tagovailoa rediscovers his Pro Bowl form, the quarterback position remains the biggest obstacle between Atlanta and playoff contention.

9. Linebacker

The Falcons reset their linebacker position out of necessity after losing Kaden Elliss in free agency. Divine Deablo returns as a key contributor for the unit, but there will be question marks next to him. Christian Harris is the presumed second option, but the depth will be something to monitor during training camp.

Rookies Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. will have a spotlight, while veterans JD Bertrand, Malik Verdon, Channing Tindall, and Troy Andersen will compete for their roster spot.

8. Defensive Line

The Falcons’ pass rush set a franchise record in 2025, and the interior defensive line played an important role in that. However, they also struggled against the run (27th in EPA/rush allowed), which hurt their defensive efforts over the second half of the season. New additions Da’Shawn Hand, Maason Smith, Chris Williams, and rookie Anterio Thompson will combine to replace the departed David Onyemata and Ruke Orhorhoro.

Brandon Dorlus and Zach Harrison return to the unit, but will look to stay healthy after struggling with injuries last season. LaCale London will also return after his breakout sack season. Those three veterans combined for 18 sacks.

7. Wide Receiver

Drake London did all the heavy lifting for the wide receiver room last season. The veteran finished with 68 receptions for 919 yards and 7 touchdowns over 12 games, while the other wideouts on the roster accounted for a combined 75 receptions for 892 yards and 3 touchdowns.

After being the team’s worst unit, the Falcons made a pointed effort to infuse the position with more talent. Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus, and rookie Zachariah Branch will elevate the wide receiver room, lifting the floor at the very least. Should either Dotson or Branch break out, and London stay healthy, this unit could be one of the bigger risers on the roster.

6. Tight End

Kyle Pitts was extended last month, and his breakout 2025 season was why. His presence as a surefire top-10 tight end pushes the positional ranking ahead of the wide receiver spot, but if Pitts can build on his performance, it could push this unit further up the list. Behind him, the Falcons have an extension of the offensive line with Charlie Woerner and a steady veteran in Austin Hooper, but keep an eye on Joshua Simon this summer.

5. Edge

The Falcons' pass rush set records in 2025, and many of those same players return to the mix this season. James Pearce Jr.’s pending suspension will play an important role in how this unit performs, but fellow first-rounder Jalon Walker could be due for a breakout second season. Veterans Azeez Ojulari and Samson Ebukam were added to the room as strong second options, while the Falcons anticipate the return of Bralen Trice.

4. Special Teams

After having one of the worst special teams units in the NFL last season, Ian Cunningham reset this unit over the offseason. He added the league’s most accurate kicker in Nick Folk, a booming punter in Jake Bailey, and a potentially electric returner in rookie Zachariah Branch. As for the coverage units, players like Channing Tindall and Harold Perkins Jr. will be effective gunners, too.

3. Secondary

The Falcons had a strong pass defense last season, with a pair of top-level safeties in Xavier Watts and Jessie Bates III, plus A.J. Terrell Jr. at corner. If Mike Hughes can rebound this season after some struggles in 2025, then this could be one of the better units in the league. The Falcons were not comfortable resting on that, though, and they invested their top selection in April’s draft with Avieon Terrell. He will be a tremendous piece for Jeff Ulbrich’s defense, and will likely start out in the slot while Billy Bowman Jr. recovers from a torn Achilles.

2. Offensive Line

The Falcons have several veteran players on their offensive line, headlined by Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom. That pair of players is among the best in the NFL, but Matthew Bergeron and Ryan Neuzil are both savvy veterans, and Jawaan Taylor is a solid newcomer added to replace the now-retired Kaleb McGary. The veteran unit will also be coached by one of the best offensive line coaches in the NFL, Bill Callahan, and they will look to carry this offense again in 2026. The depth pieces offer more concern, but the starters are at an elite level.

1. Running Back

Bijan Robinson is among the best overall players in the NFL, and that alone makes the running back room among the best position groups the league has to offer. In addition to the All-Pro back, the Falcons also offer Brian Robinson Jr., a tremendous option to replace the departed Tyler Allgeier. Behind him, Tyler Goodson is a strong special teamer, but this is one of the NFL’s best position groups.

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