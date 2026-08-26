Defense Steals Show as Competition Intensifies in Falcons Training Camp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback competition continued to take shape Tuesday, but it was the defense that stole the spotlight during the team's second-to-last practice before Friday's preseason finale.

Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa continued splitting meaningful first-team opportunities as Atlanta gets its first extended look at both quarterbacks together. Penix was cleared for 11-on-11 work over the weekend and has now completed two consecutive practices in full-team settings.

Penix had a 4-for-8 day Monday in his first 11-on-11 practice since his knee injury. Tagovailoa, meanwhile, went 0-for-3 during Monday's 11-on-11 work.

Tuesday provided a better statistical day for Tagovailoa, who finished 8-for-12 passing with one interception. Penix completed five of 12 passes.

The numbers don't tell the entire story, particularly for Penix, who is still getting comfortable with live team action after missing significant time. Falcons offensive coordinator Tommy Rees said Penix handled his first contact in practice well Monday, including a completion to Kyle Pitts while taking a bump from a defender.

“It was very strategic in how we approached it,” Rees said of the quarterback reps. “We got a full body of work as much as we could do with both guys.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has also made this week a priority, saying the Falcons will treat it like a regular-season week. That means the starters will receive meaningful preparation before Friday's preseason finale against the Miami Dolphins.

Rees believes the entire offense has made progress since its first preseason game.

“The biggest difference for us from Game 1 to Game 2 of the preseason was simply playing with better detail.”

While the quarterbacks remain a major storyline, the defense was responsible for several of Tuesday's biggest plays.

Keidron Smith recorded two interceptions, picking off both Tagovailoa and Jack Strand. The Falcons also recorded four sacks, with Zach Harrison, Channing Tindall, Avieon Terrell and DeMarcco Hellams each getting to the quarterback.

Rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels continued his strong camp as well, breaking up a pass against Drake London.

London wasn't exactly thrilled with the defensive celebration that followed.

“I feel like the defense picks when they want to celebrate stuff, and it’s mainly when it’s me doing something bad.”

Asked if he enjoys it, London responded bluntly.

“Hell no. I don’t enjoy that s--t at all.”

That competitive atmosphere has been a consistent theme throughout Atlanta's camp. With roster decisions approaching and starters preparing to play Friday, every practice rep carries more weight.

The Falcons now have one more major practice before heading to Miami.

Penix is continuing to work his way back, Tagovailoa is looking to build consistency, and Atlanta's defense is making sure neither quarterback gets anything easy.

Tuesday was another important day with the regular season quickly approaching. The Falcons players are running out of opportunities to make final impressions.

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