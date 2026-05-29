Falcons' Drake London Keeping Things Simple With Unclear Starting QB

The Atlanta Falcons might make yet another quarterback change this season. If they do, they appear to have the perfect WR1 to handle it -- Drake London.

The Falcons have yet to enter a second consecutive season with the same starter behind center since drafting London in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. That will remain the case if Tua Tagovailoa starts in Week 1 for the Falcons this September.

Yet, London continues to be produce seamlessly as if no change is occuring at quarterback.

"I try to pride myself on not really taking too long to mesh or gel with a quarterback," London told reporters Wednesday. "I take pride in that. Whenever they throw the ball, I just try to make them right."

Last season, London had 68 catches for 919 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in just 12 games. Michael Penix Jr. started nine of those contests while former Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins started the other three.

Drake London Growing Chemistry With Both Michael Penix Jr., Tua Tagovailoa

From the high-priced veteran free agent (Cousins) and first-round draft pick (Penix) to the journeyman quarterback (Marcus Mariotta) and mid-tier draft pick (Desmond Ridder), London has worked with all kinds of different signal-callers in Atlanta.

The team is still searching for the right answer behind center. But London has produced for whomever has started at quarterback.

As a rookie, he had 72 catches and 866 yards mostly playing with Mariota. London averaged more yards per catch with Ridder the following season. He then had his first 1,000-yard campaign in 2024.

Not only has London produced with changes at quarterback every year, the team has gone through different signal-callers every season too.

Ridder took over for Mariota at the end of 2022. Then during 2023, the Falcons benched Ridder for a few weeks in favor of Taylor Heinicke. The past two seasons, Cousins and Penix split starts.

When Penix returns fully healthy, he and Tagovailoa could split repetitions with London and the other Falcons receivers.

London suggested he won't overcomplicate things receiving passes from two different lefties.

"Just catch the ball whenever they throw it," said London of his mindset. "That's the biggest thing."

London Reacts to Falcons QB Competition

The Falcons WR1 is taking the team's competition behind center in stride this offseason. Most importantly, Atlanta's quarterbacks are doing the same.

On Thursday, London provided an update on the competition from his perspective.

"[Tagovailoa's} a great dude," said London. "Him and [Penix] are getting along really, really well.

"Both of them are just competing and working really hard together, and I love it."

With Penix still recovering from his knee injury, London can concentrate this spring on familiarizing himself with Tagovailoa. It's not yet clear when Penix might return. Head coach Kevin Stefanski simply told reporters the quarterback is "right where he needs to be" with his rehab in OTAs.

The Falcons will practice one more time this week on Friday. The team's next organized practice session will be June 8.