Falcons Leaders in QB Supporting Cast in NFC South: Analyst

The Atlanta Falcons have questions marks on offense. Some of them are rather large.

But that didn't stop the team from receiving the No. 1 ranking in the NFC South when FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano rated the 32 NFL quarterback supporting casts for each team this month.

The Falcons dominated their division, coming in six spots ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Atlanta was also 11 and 13 spots ahead of their other division rivals, the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, respectively.

Overall, Vacchiano ranked the Falcons at No. 12 around the entire league in "quarterback supporting cast."

"It was unanimous among the scouts I spoke with that Bijan Robinson is the best RB, if not the best offensive skill player, in the game today. That’s a heck of a place for new coach Kevin Stefanski to start, no matter who starts at QB," wrote Vacchiano.

"Though it’s not like there’s nothing else here. Drake London is a legit No. 1 WR and a huge target. TE Kyle Pitts finally had his long-awaited breakout season last year. Robinson, London and Pitts make for a great Big 3. The offensive line is only average, though. Helping Atlanta's cause is the fact that Stefanski, despite several years of QB Hell in Cleveland, is still a top-tier offensive mind."

Falcons Have Best QB Supporting Cast in NFC South

The top-heaviness of Atlanta's offensive support system likely prevented it from being in the top 10 around the league. The Falcons have questions about who will emerge as their WR2 this season. The team also has to replace right tackle Kaleb McGary on the fly after his sudden retirement.

But that aforementioned "top" of the support system is elite.

Bijan Robinson led the league with 2,298 yards from scrimmage on his way to first-team All-Pro last season. He's eclipsed the 1,880 yards from scrimmage plateau each of the past two seasons.

Robinson has also scored 26 touchdowns in his past 34 games.

The Falcons lost backup running back Tyler Allgeier in NFL free agency. But the team replaced him with Brian Robinson and Tyler Goodson.

At receiver, Drake London is coming off a 919-yard season in which he only played 12 games. On a receiving yards per game basis, he was above what he produced in 2024 when he had 1,271 receiving yards.

Kyle Pitts just had a very nice season too. Finally healthy, Pitts posted his best statistics since his rookie season -- 88 receptions, 928 yards and five touchdowns.

With the amount of investment the Falcons have put into this group, it's about time they reaped the benefits of one of the best supporting casts in the NFC South. But there appears to be a sizable gap between the Falcons and Buccaneers in the category, which is terrific for Atlanta.

It might even grow a bit more this fall.

Who Will Play QB for the Falcons in 2026?

The Falcons have the supporting cast in place for their quarterback to win the NFC South. The million dollar question, though, is who will be behind center.

Incumbent Michael Penix Jr. will battle free agent signing Tua Tagovailoa for the job. It's a position battle that might not be decided until the end of the preseason.

Penix is recovering from a partially torn ACL and MCL he sustained in November. He missed the final seven weeks of the 2025 campaign.

Tagovailoa signed a 1-year, prove-it deal with the Falcons this offseason. He will be out to prove he's better than the 20-touchdown, 15-interception campaign he had a year ago with the Miami Dolphins.

The Falcons selected Penix at No. 8 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to be a future franchise quarterback. But that front office is gone, giving him an uncertain future. Meanwhile, Tagovailoa is trying to get back to his 2023 level of play where he led the NFL in passing yards.

Winning the job will be difficult for either quarterback. But whoever does start should have plenty of support from his teammates.