Every Falcons Primetime Game: TV Schedule, Dates, and Matchups

The Atlanta Falcons learned their schedule on Thursday, locking in what should prove to be a tough slate of games in 2026. Aside from a difficult early stretch of games that could end up dictating their season, they also know that three of those games are in front of a national audience.

Kevin Stefanski’s Falcons will play three consecutive prime-time games this season, including one more stand-alone contest.

See below for more information on all four of those games!

WEEK 3 - at the Green Bay Packers (Thursday Night Football)

The Falcons will head to Green Bay for the Packers' home opener on Thursday Night Football | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Thursday, Sept. 24, 7:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

The Green Bay Packers will welcome the Falcons to Lambeau Field for their 2026 home opener. Matt LeFleur’s squad has reached the playoffs in each of its last three seasons, and in six of his seven seasons as head coach.

Jordan Love is back under center, along with several weapons, but this matchup could see the return of star pass rusher Micah Parsons. The three-time All-Pro defender tore his ACL last season, but could be on track to return in time for this game or by Week 4.

WEEK 4 - at the New Orleans Saints (Monday Night Football)

The Falcons and Saints are one of the NFL's best rivalries | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Monday, Oct. 4, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN)

The Saints ended their season on a high note and will look to continue building on that success. The Kellen Moore, Tyler Shough combination found life, with that duo driving New Orleans to a 5-3 record over their last five games. The rookie quarterback hit the 250-yard threshold in each of his final four games.

New Orleans doubled down on that stretch, spending the fifth-most in free agency ($116 in guaranteed contracts). They added a slew of offensive players like running back Travis Etienne, guard David Edwards, and tight end Noah Fant in free agency. On defense, they swiped Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss.

They are eager to improve on their six-win season, and this game will come under the lights on the 20th anniversary of the “Dome-coming.” This game between the bitter rivals will reach a fever pitch.

WEEK 5 - vs. Baltimore Ravens (SNF)

The Ravens and Falcons don't play much, but it has generally been a one-sided affair | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Monday, Oct. 11, 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

The Falcons will come home for a third consecutive game in prime time, and this one will feature a perennial MVP front-runner in Lamar Jackson. The Ravens will have a new head coach for the first time in almost two decades, but Jess Minter will have had plenty of time to settle into his new role in Baltimore by this point. However, it is his prime-time debut.

The Ravens added star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson in free agency, and he will look to help an abnormally porous defense improve this season. They did lose All-Pro center Tyler Linderbaum, but it will still be a steady dose of Jackson and Derrick Henry until the Falcons can prove they can stop it.

WEEK 9 - vs. the Cincinnati Bengals (Madrid)

The Falcons and Bengals could be in for a scoring spree in Madrid | Sam Greene-Imagn Images

Sunday, Nov. 8, 9:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

While the Falcons’ international matchup with the Bengals is not a “prime-time” game, per se, it is a stand-alone contest that sets up the day’s action. This is just the second time an NFL game will take place in Spain, so there will be plenty of energy in the building.

Joe Burrow is set to return to health this season, and he is backed up by one of the best skill groups in the NFL. Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Mike Gesicki, and Chase Brown are back in the mix, but they will hope to hold on with a defense that struggled in a major way last season. They added Boye Mafe, Jonathan Allen, and Bryan Cook in free agency, and they will look to elevate that unit this season.

The Falcons are on the back end of back-to-back games away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium (even though they are the home team in Madrid), while the Bengals are fresh off an easier contest against the Titans. It will be a tough matchup, but one that will likely turn into a scoring spree.

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