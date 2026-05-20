Falcons 53-Man Roster Projection Heading Into OTAs Includes One UDFA

As players descend on Flowery Branch this week for the first week of organized team activities (OTAs), the Atlanta Falcons will get their first true evaluation of their potential roster heading into the summer months.

Various roster decisions will be made over the next several weeks, but the final 53-man decision will come down in late August. Nearly half of the roster has been turned over with fresh talent, and there is still a long way to go before we get there, but Falcons OnSI put together its best pre-OTAs guess at what that could look like.

Pre-OTAs Projected Atlanta Falcons Roster

Quarterback (3)

Active Roster: Tua Tagovailoa, Michael Penix Jr., Trevor Siemian

Practice Squad: Jack Strand

The Falcons’ looming quarterback competition between Michael Penix and Tua Tagovailoa will get a lot of attention over the next several months, but there will also be a competition for the third spot. Trevor Siemian has been in the NFL for a decade, and that experience is important for a locker room. Jack Strand, meanwhile, has a steep learning curve after signing on as an undrafted free agent following the NFL Draft last month. He is an interesting candidate, but he still has a way to go before he’s ready to make a roster.

Running Back (3)

Active Roster: Bijan Robinson, Brian Robinson Jr., Tyler Goodson

Practice Squad: Nate Carter

Bijan Robinson is the clear-cut leader in the running back room, and he will get the lion's share of the touches, but Brian Robinson will also be a factor. The two will operate in a similar style to what we saw with Tyler Allgeier over the last several years. Tyler Goodson could contribute on special teams or fill in as a backup running back, should the need arise.

Nate Carter made the roster last year, but he was a non-factor. He has a lot of speed and could push Goodson for a special team role.

Wide Receiver (6)

Active Roster: Drake London, Jahan Dotson, Olamide Zaccheaus, Zachariah Branch, Dylan Drummond, Chris Blair

Practice Squad: Cash Jones, Vinny Anthony II

Atlanta’s front-line starters are pretty well understood, but Zachariah Branch could push his way into that conversation this summer. Aside from those first four (Branch, Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Jahan Dotson), there is a lot of uncertainty. Several players will compete for two or three spots on the roster, and we went with the experience right now.

Tight End (3)

Active Roster: Kyle Pitts Sr., Charlie Woerner, Austin Hooper

Practice Squad: Joshua Simon

The Falcons will likely run a lot of 12 personnel packages (two tight ends), and the duo of Kyle Pitts and Charlie Woerner is well-established. Austin Hooper will lock in as a solid third option who will see plenty of playing time this season.

Joshua Simon returned on a futures deal earlier this offseason after spending last season on the practice squad, but he has some interesting athletic traits that will be worth holding onto.

Offensive Line (9)

Active Roster: Jake Matthews, Matthew Bergeron, Ryan Neuzil, Chris Lindstrom, Jawaan Taylor, Storm Norton, Kyle Hinton, Michael Jerrell, James Brockermeyer

Practice Squad: Ethan Onianwa, Jack Nelson, Corey Levin

The starting lineup is set, but nothing beyond that is known for sure right now. Storm Norton will be healthy again, and he is the likely swing tackle. The other depth pieces will compete all summer after Ian Cunningham made several additions. Atlanta will carry nine or ten offensive linemen, leaving 10 players competing for those four or five openings behind the established players.

We have James Brockermeyer (the first UDFA to make the cut) as a depth player behind Ryan Neuzil. Ethan Onianwa is an interesting player, but he still has plenty of development left before he can make the roster.

Defensive Line (7)

Active Roster: Brandon Dorlus, Maason Smith, Zach Harrison, Da’Shawn Hand, LaCale London, Chris Williams, Anterio Thompson

Practice Squad: Carlos Allen Jr.

Because of the attack-style front Jeff Ulbrich runs, the defensive line group should be expected to rotate frequently, so these extra bodies will be necessary. Brandon Dorlus, Maason Smith, and Zach Harrison are the starters, with Da’Shawn Hand and LaCale London being the primary backups. Chris Williams was also signed in free agency and will provide some depth at the position.

The really interesting piece is Anterio Thompson. The former sixth-round pick struggled with production in college, but has the traits that could translate in an Ulbrich front.

Edge (5)

Active Roster: Jalon Walker, James Pearce Jr., Azeez Ojulari, Samson Ebukam, Cameron Thomas

Practice Squad: Bralen Trice, DeAngelo Malone

James Pearce will likely miss extended time due to a league suspension, but will also miss jail time for his domestic violence arrest in Miami. Pending any developments, he could return to play alongside fellow second-year pass rusher Jalon Walker as the team’s primary edge rushers this season. There is still a way to go there, but that’s how it stands now.

Behind them, the Falcons will have some interesting pieces to move around. Azeez Ojulari, Samson Ebukam, and Cameron Thomas were added in free agency as depth pieces. If Pearce is to miss more time, they could play a bigger role than that.

Bralen Trice, meanwhile, has yet to see the field over two years as a pro, while DeAngelo Malone could earn a roster spot on special teams. Both are on the bubble.

Inside Linebacker (5)

Active Roster: Divine Deablo, Christian Harris, Kendal Daniels, Harold Perkins Jr., Troy Andersen

Practice Squad: Malik Verdon, Channing Tindall

Divine Deablo is the only established starter for this unit, but we expect Christian Harris to be the second linebacker.

Troy Andersen’s health will be a major factor here. If he can’t line up, he could be a roster casualty. The Falcons drafted a pair of athletic linebackers (Harold Perkins and Kendal Daniels) last month who could take JD Bertrand and Channing Tindall’s expected special teams roles this season, but there is always a need for athletic traits and that experience.

Depending on how many players the Falcons carry, this could be one of the more competitive positions to watch. Seven players are fighting for the remaining three or four slots.

Safety (3)

Active Roster: Jessie Bates III, Xavier Watts, Sydney Brown

Practice Squad: DeMarcco Hellams, Jammie Robinson

We know who the starters are at safety, but the depth spots are ones to follow. The Falcons opted to roll with three safeties last season, but Sydney Brown offers the ability to do a lot of different things for this defense. DeMarcco Hellams, who could end up being a roster casualty, has special teams upside.

Cornerback (6)

Active Roster: A.J. Terrell Jr., Mike Hughes, Billy Bowman Jr., Avieon Terrell, Darnay Holmes, Cobee Bryant

Practice Squad: C.J. Henderson, Mike Ford Jr.

The cornerback position will be a hotly contested battle this offseason, with second-round pick Avieon Terrell looking to find a role for himself right away. Billy Bowman is coming back from an injury that will limit him for the foreseeable future, so Terrell could start in his spot along the inside until he is ready to return. Mike Hughes should remain outside, but Terrell could also push him there, too.

Darnay Holmes, Clark Phillips, Mike Ford, A.J. Woods, and Cobee Bryant will jostle for the remaining roster spots.

Specialists (3)

Active Roster: Nick Folk, Jake Bailey, Liam McCullough

Practice Squad: n/a

The Falcons flipped their specialists, adding Nick Folk and Jake Bailey at kicker and punter. Both are tenured veterans in the NFL who should settle the turmoil the special teams unit has inflicted on this team over the last two years.

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