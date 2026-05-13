Ranking the Top 15 Individual Performances of the 2025 Falcons Season

The Atlanta Falcons faltered over the heart of its 2025 campaign, dropping five-straight games en route to an 8-9 season. The losing record marked the eighth straight season they have finished below .500 and on the outside of the postseason.

Atlanta’s continued drought led the organization to hit the reset button, refreshing its entire front office and nearly its entire coaching staff. Still, the season did provide some highlights worth remembering, and Falcons OnSI isolated the 15 best individual performances from the Falcons’ 2025 season.

15. Zane Gonzalez – (versus New Orleans Saints

Stat Line:

4-for-4 on field goals, with a long of 51 yards, and 1-for-1 on extra points

Zane Gonzalez put an exclamation mark at the end of his 2025 season, accounting for 13 of the Falcons’ 19 points against their hated division rivals. His pair of fourth-quarter makes helped put the Saints away.

14. Falcons Rookies – Week 2 versus Minnesota Vikings

Okay, maybe this one is a little cheeky, but bear with me here. Jalon Walker and James Pearce each contributed to five first-half sacks (more than any half since 2009), while both Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. collected interceptions – that’s 4-for-4 on the defensive rookies. It was a sneak peek at what would become an outstanding year for this rookie class.

13. Dee Alford – Week 6 versus Buffalo Bills

Stat Line:

6 tackles, 3 passes defended, 1 interception, 1.0 sack, 1 quarterback hit, 1 tackle for loss

Dee Alford was forced into the starting lineup on Monday Night Football for an injured Billy Bowman Jr., and he responded with an outstanding performance. He defended three passes, picking one off, while recording six tackles, a sack, and a tackle for loss. With him leading the charge, the Falcons suffocated Josh Allen and the high-flying Bills offense.

12. Bijan Robinson – Week 2 versus Minnesota Vikings

Stat Line:

22 carries for 143 yards (6.5 YPC)

3 receptions for 25 yards

Bijan Robinson continued his streak of 100-yard scrimmage games with this outstanding performance on Sunday Night Football. The Falcons were struggling to get much going through the air, but their rushing attack and defense were dominant in this one.

11. Jalon Walker – Week 9 versus New England Patriots

Stat Line:

5 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, forced fumble, 2.0 sacks, 1 pass defended

The first big game of Jalon Walker’s NFL career came against the eventual AFC Champion New England Patriots. He had a strip-sack recovered by fellow rookie James Pearce Jr., who nearly returned it for a touchdown.

JALON x JAMES



CBS | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/G1Ioxn5NHD — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) November 2, 2025

10. Jessie Bates III – Week 17 versus Los Angeles Rams

Stat Line:

7 tackles, one pass defended, one interception returned for a touchdown

Jessie Bates helped this Falcons defense slam the door on the eventual MVP in Matthew Stafford and his Rams in prime time. His pick-six marked the third time in three seasons that he returned an interception for a touchdown.

JESSIE BATES III PICK-6



LARvsATL on ESPN/ABC

Stream on @NFLPlus and ESPN App pic.twitter.com/v0tdpjZb88 — NFL (@NFL) December 30, 2025

9. Parker Romo – Week 2 versus Minnesota Vikings

Stat Line:

5-for-5 on field goals, with a long of 54 yards, and 1-for-1 on extra points

The Sunday after the Falcons hosted a kicking battle between Parker Romo and Younghoe Koo, Romo accounted for 16 of the team’s 22 total points (including the first 15).

8. James Pearce Jr. – Week 15 versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stat Line:

2.0 sacks, 3 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 passes defended

This game marked his sixth-straight week with at least one sack – and the rookie pass rusher celebrated by notching a second one, and batting down two Baker Mayfield passes.

7. Michael Penix Jr. – Week 4 versus Washington Commanders

Stat Line:

20-of-26 for 313 yards, two touchdowns, one interception

The Falcons were fresh off a disastrous showing in Carolina, where the offense was shut out in a 30-point loss to the Panthers. It was just a few weeks into the season, but their backs already felt against the wall. Michael Penix responded with one of his best games as a pro.

6. Michael Penix Jr. – Week 1 versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stat Line:

27-of-42 for 298 yards, one touchdown

21 rushing yards, one touchdown

Michael Penix’s 2025 debut started with a bang. The quarterback connected with Bijan Robinson on a quick pass just three plays into the game that went 50 yards for a touchdown. He and the Falcons’ offense hit a lull in the middle of the game, largely due to a struggling rushing attack, but he put the team on his back for this heroic fourth-down touchdown run with 2:23 left in the game.

MP9 LAYS OUT FOR SIX



FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/LoT5F4TSIv — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) September 7, 2025

Penix got the ball back with time winding down and led the Falcons into field goal range, but Younghoe Koo missed the game-tying kick.

5. Drake London – Week 6 versus Buffalo Bills

Stat Line:

10 receptions for 158 yards, one touchdown

Drake London continued his torrid start to the season and was a force against the Bills on Monday Night Football. He was targeted 16 times in this game, and the Buffalo defense had no answers for him in prime time.

Drake London in the 1Q 👀



- 5 catches

- 64 yards

- 1 TDpic.twitter.com/a6FsN4RY9M — PFF (@PFF) October 13, 2025

4. Kirk Cousins – Week 15 versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stat Line:

30-of-44 for 373 yards and three touchdowns

Kirk Cousins continued his stretch of dominance over the Falcons’ division rivals in Florida – 3-0 against the Buccaneers with 1,158 yards passing, 11 touchdowns, and one interception. The veteran quarterback helped the Falcons overcome 19 penalties and led them on a 14-point fourth-quarter comeback.

3. Bijan Robinson – Week 6 versus Buffalo Bills

Stat Line:

19 carries for 170 yards and a touchdown

6 receptions for 68 yards

The Falcons had the first of two 200-scrimmage-yard performances from their star running back in prime time. He was a catalyst for the Falcons, averaging 8.9 yards per carry and holding the prolific Bills offense off the field.

2. Kyle Pitts Sr. – Week 15 versus Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Stat Line:

11 receptions for 166 yards and three touchdowns

The Falcons had lost seven of their previous eight games at this point, and injuries in the receiver room left them without many options to turn to, and it turned out to be Kyle Pitts’ moment. Without Drake London in the mix, the tight end had the most prolific game of his career, setting career-highs in receptions, yards, and touchdowns – the first time a tight end had this stat line since Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe in 1996.

Pitts’ performance helped spark what became a four-game winning streak to close the Falcons’ season.

1. Bijan Robinson – Week 17 versus Los Angeles Rams

Stat Line:

22 carries for 195 yards and a touchdown

5 receptions for 34 yards and a touchdown

Are you really surprised to see Bijan Robinson on here again? Well, you shouldn’t be after reading that stat line. The running back was a force majeure on Monday Night Football, scoring twice (once through the air and once on the ground). This 93-yard touchdown run was the longest run of anyone in football last season, and it sparked the Falcons’ best win of the season.

Bijan Robinson just had the:



• Longest TD run in Falcons history

• Longest TD run of the season by anyone

• Longest TD run by any player since 2020#Falcons #Ramspic.twitter.com/I57AIsDFhx — John Breech (@johnbreech) December 30, 2025

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