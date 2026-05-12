Ranking Every Atlanta Falcons Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth

The Atlanta Falcons have undertaken an overhaul from the top of the front office to the back of the depth chart this offseason. However, there are still plenty of familiar faces on a roster that was considered talented but top-heavy.

New general manager Ian Cunningham took a strategic approach of building depth at multiple positions without using too many of his resources to target higher-priced free agents or to trade up in the NFL Draft.

With OTAs scheduled to start next week, let's take a look at 12 position groups and rank them from most talent and depth to most concerning. Offensive line will be split into tackles and interior, and specialists will be lumped into one group.

Bold denotes projected starters.

1. Safety

Atlanta Falcons safety Xavier Watts was a steal in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jessie Bates III

Xavier Watts

DeMarcco Hellams

Jammie Robinson

Sydney Brown

Bates and Watts might not just form the top unit on the Falcons; they might be the top safety tandem in the NFL. There was a discussion about Bates falling off some last season, but that may have had more to do with the Falcons getting a team record 57 sacks and affording him fewer opportunities.

Watts played at a Pro Bowl level as a rookie, and Brown was added pre-draft to help provide depth.

2. Running Back

Brian Robinson Jr. was brought in from the San Francisco 49ers as a Tyler Allgeier replacement. | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Bijan Robinson

Brian Robinson Jr.

Nathan Carter

Tyler Goodson

Any list that includes Bijan Robinson has a chance to be at the top of any ranking. He's arguably the best offensive player in the entire NFL. Atlanta brought in Brian Robinson Jr. to replace Tyler Allgeier, who signed as a free agent with the Arizona Cardinals.

Robinson rushed for 400 yards on 92 carries with the 49ers after spending three seasons with the Washington Commanders. He's probably a small downgrade on Allgeier, but he came at roughly 1/3 the price.

3. Interior Offensive Line

Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron is in a contract year. The former 2nd round pick is scheduled to be a free agent. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Matthew Bergeron

Ryan Neuzil

Chris Lindstrom

Andrew Stueber

Brandon Walton

Corey Levin

James Brockermeyer

Kam Dewberry

Kyle Hinton

Layden Robinson

The Atlanta Falcons' interior offensive line looks like one of the few positions written in Sharpie on the depth chart heading into the summer. Right guard Chris Lindstrom is an All-Pro. Bergeron is a three-year starter, and Neuzil returns after starting every game last season.

Bergeron didn't have his best season in 2025, but PFF still graded him as the No. 20 offensive guard in the NFL. Some fans wanted Neuzil to be replaced this offseason, but the criticism seemed unwarranted. PFF agreed, giving Neuzil the fifth-best grade at center.

The depth gets scary after the starters thought. Hinton has been primarily a backup his entire career. The Falcons signed Corey Levin in free agency, and James Brockermeyer is an undrafted free agent at center. Levin has never been a full-time starter in his eight-year NFL career. While Brockermeyer was a steal as a UDFA, he still went undrafted this year.

The Falcons signed former New England Patriots fourth-round pick Layden Robinson on Monday to add depth to the room.

4. Tight End

Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts Sr. is currently on a one-year $15 million, fully guaranteed contract. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kyle Pitts Sr.

Austin Hooper

Charlie Woerner

Jack Velling

Joshua Simon

This may be too low for Falcons' tight ends. Pitts finished second in the NFL in receiving yards among tight ends last season. Charlie Woerner is one of the best blockers in the league, and Hoopers is at worst a serviceable receiver.

The Falcons spend the second most in the league on tight ends, only behind the Minnesota Vikings, according to Spotrac. To get full value from Pitts' $15 million guaranteed salary, they'll need him to be a consistent threat through the course of the season, and not just once the team has been eliminated from playoff contention.

He's still just 25 years old, younger than quarterback Michael Penix Jr., despite entering his sixth season with the team. He may never be the guy the Falcons drafted him to be when they took him No. 4 overall in 2021, but he doesn't have to in order to become a more consistent threat for Atlanta.

5. Specialists

New Atlanta Falcons kicker Nick Folk has been the most accurate kicker in the NFL two years in a row. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jake Bailey (P)

Nick Folk (K)

Zachariah Branch (PR)

Zachariah Branch (KR)

The Falcons were 24th in field goal accuracy last season at 82.1% last season, and improvement over 2024 when they were 31st at 70.7%.

Having little faith in the kicking game changed the way former head coach Raheem Morris had to manage games in opponents' territory. It made for more bad gambles on fourth and long, and it certainly cost the team some games with all of the misses.

The Falcons attempted to remedy the problem in the offseason by signing Nick Folk. He's been the most accurate kicker in the NFL two seasons in a row. He was 28 of 29 last season, including 7 of 8 from more than 50 yards. He should find playing half of his games in the friendly confines of Mercedes-Benz Stadium much more enjoyable than outdoors at the Meadowlands in New Jersey. Not to mention road games at Carolina, New Orleans, and Tampa instead of Buffalo and Boston.

Branch was taken in the third round in part because of his dynamic return ability. He's a rookie; he's unproven, but he is expected to be an immediate improvement. Atlanta only returned 21 punts last season, fifth-fewest in the NFL. Their average of 9.5 was 19th. They were 24th in kick-off return average at 26.4.

6. Edge Rusher

James Pearce Jr. had a promising first season with the Atlanta Falcons, netting 10.5 sacks. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jalon Walker

Samson Ebukam

Azeez Ojulari

Bralen Trice

Cameron Thomas

CJ Nunnally IV

DeAngelo Malone

James Pearce Jr.

The edge room for the Falcons might have the second-highest variance behind quarterback on how they could perform this year. The theme for this group is redemption.

Pearce's well-documented legal concerns are behind him for the most part, but the NFL has yet to weigh in, and he's likely to face a suspension of at least six games.

Ojulari showed promise with the New York Giants, but they decided not to re-sign him after he had 22 sacks in four seasons. He was injured last year with the Eagles and only saw action in three games.

Ebukam was a big-ticket free agent for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, and he delivered with 9.5 sacks. A torn Achilles robbed him of the 2024 season, and he spent 2025 working his way back into form, totalling just two sacks.

Bralen Trice was taken in the third round of the 2024 draft by the Falcons and has yet to take a snap in an NFL game because of recurring injuries.

If Walker stays healthy and takes the next step as a second-year player. If Pearce returns to the field sooner rather than later, and picks up where he left off as a rookie. If Ebukam and Ojulari return to their best after injuries. If a combination of those things happens for the Falcons, this could be the most talented and deepest room on the team by season's end.

But that's a lot of "ifs".

7. Cornerback

Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr. has been one of the best and most consistent players for the team the last 6 seasons. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A.J. Terrell Jr.

Avieon Terrell

Billy Bowman Jr.

A.J. Woods

C.J. Henderson

Clark Phillips III

Cobee Bryant

Darnay Holmes

Darren Hall

Malcolm DeWalt IV

Mike Ford Jr.

Mike Hughes

Natrone Brooks

The Falcons got a bit of good fortune when a pre-draft hamstring problem helped Avieon Terrell fall to them in the second round. He was a first-round talent, and when the Falcons selected him, he became the first cornerback taken in the first three rounds of the draft by the Falcons since his brother in 2020.

Avieon should push for a starting position opposite his brother right away. The concern is the health of nickel Billy Bowman Jr., who suffered an Achilles injury in November last year. His absence would leave the Falcons with Avieon and last year's starter, Mike Hughes, as nickel options.

A defensive backfield of A.J. and Avieon Terrell, Bowman, Watts, and Bates, with Hughes as a key reserve, looks excellent on paper. But health is key.

8. Wide Receiver

Former Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Jahan Dotson will get ample opportunities with the Atlanta Falcons. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Drake London

Jahan Dotson

Olamide Zaccheaus

Zachariah Branch

Cash Jones

Casey Washington

Chris Blair

Dylan Drummond

Keelan Marion

Le'Meke Brockington

Vinny Anthony II

Going into the 2025 season, wide receiver looked like one of the strongest units on the team. Then Darnell Mooney broke his collarbone on the first day of training camp and never really returned, and Ray Ray McCloud, coming off a career high in yardage, was cut after six catches in four weeks.

London is one of the best at his position, and he's in a contract year. Dotson was signed from the Eagles with the hope that more chances will help him show off a skill set that was behind A.J. Brown and Devonta Smith.

Zacceaus and Branch will likely do battle for the slot receiver role.

9. Quarterback

Former Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had his best game of the season against the Atlanta Falcons last year. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Michael Penix Jr.

Tua Tagovailoa

Jack Strand

Trevor Siemian

As mentioned in the edge rusher write-up, quarterback has the highest variance of any postion room on the team. Picking a starter right now is futile. There will be a quarterback battle between Penix and Tagovailoa, but more important than who starts Week 1 may be who is the starter when the season is over.

A cynic will point to Penix's struggles on the field last season and injury history as well as Tagovailoa's injury history and declining production.

An optimist will see a room with a 28-year-old former All-Pro and a 26-year-old former top 10 pick with a howitzer for a left arm.

A successful season for the Atlanta Falcons in 2026 would be to come away from the year knowing they have a franchise quarterback on their roster. If they do that, a winning season and a playoff appearance will take care of itself.

All eyes on the QB in 2026 for Atlanta.

10. Interior Defensive Line

Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus was a bright spot on the team in 2025. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Zach Harrison

Brandon Dorlus

Da'Shawn Hand

Anterio Thompson

Carlos Allen Jr.

Chris Williams

Elijah Garcia

LaCale London

Maason Smith

Ross Blacklock

This ranking feels harsh on first glance, but dig a little deeper, and there are still concerns on the defensive line for the Falcons. Atlanta lost David Onyemate to free agency and replaced him with a pair of players in Hand and Williams. They also drafted Anterio Thompson, but that wasn't until the sixth round.

Dorlus was a star last season, but he's still a better pass rusher than run defender. Harrison has flashed brilliance, but he only played seven games last year. They traded Ruke Orhorhoro for Maason Smith to add an inside presence, but he only started seven games in two years for the Jaguars.

The Falcons finished 27th in EPA against the rush last season and still only have one player on the roster listed above 306 pounds - the sixth-round rookie at 310. The Falcons are throwing a quantity approach at the defensive line. Considering it's the most heavily rotated position on the field, it may work out for them.

11. Inside Linebacker

Atlanta Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo was excellent in his first season after signing as a free agent from the Raiders. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Divine Deablo

Christian Harris

Channing Tindall

Harold Perkins Jr.

JD Bertrand

Kendal Daniels

Malik Verdon

Troy Andersen

Divine Deablo was terrific in his first year with the Falcons, but similar to defensive tackle, the Falcons took a numbers approach to replace leading tackle Kaden Elliss.

Harris is getting a chance to be a starter after being a backup on a terrific Houston Texans defense. Perkins is a lightning-fast rookie who will begin his career on the inside. Daniels offers size and could play some edge in running downs. Bertrand was the No. 3 linebacker last season, and he'll have to battle to make the roster, highlighting the new depth in the room.

The wildcard here is Andersen. He's the most talented player in the room. He also hasn't been able to stay healthy and missed all of last season. He can't be counted on for 2026, but what a boost he'd provide if he could somehow return.

12. Offensive Tackle

Atlanta Falcons tackle Jake Matthews enters his 13th season with the team. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Jake Matthews

Jawaan Taylor

Ethan Onianwa

Jack Nelson

Michael Jerrell

Riley Mahlman

Storm Norton

I initially had the offensive tackle group higher on the list, but the more I looked, the scarier it got. This group follows a similar pattern to most of the units in the bottom half of this list: One proven veteran and then a bunch of question marks. Only at offensive tackle, the questions are bigger.

Jake Matthews is still a solid option at left tackle as he enters his 13th season in the NFL. But... he's entering his 13th season in the NFL. He's still good, but he's not getting better.

Jawaan Taylor was once a $20 million offensive tackle. After last year with the Chiefs, the Falcons were able to get him for $5 million, non-guaranteed.

The swing tackle, Storm Norton, didn't play in a game last season in another medical mystery that plagues Morris' regime. He went from day to day in the summer to out for the season.

The remaining players have three starts between them... all from Jerrell.

Matthews must stay healthy, and Taylor must improve on the 2025 campaign that saw him rated the No. 76 offensive tackle out of 84 players... behind Eli Wilkinson, who came in at No. 54.

The Falcons have a full allotment of draft picks for the 2027 NFL Draft. It shouldn't take too long before fans hear the name of an offensive tackle called next year.

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