Falcons 7-Round Mock Draft Finds a Day-One Contributors

The NFL Draft is a week away for the vast majority of the league, but not for the Atlanta Falcons. Unfortunately for them, they will be forced to wait one extra day for their first selection. On top of that, they hold just five total picks over the draft’s three days.

Ian Cunningham has been on the record saying he is in the market for more draft picks, and he could look to trade players or move back to pick up more ‘swings at the plate.’ Assuming that does not happen, Falcons OnSI put together a mockup of what a class could look like this time next week.

2-48: Chris Johnson, CB, San Diego State

San Diego State defensive back Chris Johnson could be a day-one starter for the Falcons | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Falcons have been doing a lot of work on cornerbacks during this cycle, and they could land one of the best on the board with Chris Johnson. The Mountain West Defensive Player of the Year and All-American is a sticky coverage player who can play in several schemes. He allowed completions on just 41.9% of his throws, defended 13 passes, and picked off four more.

Cornerback is not as immediate a need as some other positions, but he was the best possible player on the board. From day one, Johnson would compete with Mike Hughes for a starting job, with the possibility of locking down the position for the next several seasons. Even if he doesn’t win the job this summer, Johnson has an outstanding special teams track record that will make him an asset right away.

3-79: Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

Georgia State wideout Ted Hurst has tantalizing upside | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Falcons need receiver depth badly, and Ted Hurst would be an outstanding addition to that room. Inside-out versatility paired with his size (6-foot-4) is not common, and he can push secondaries vertically before developing the rest of his route tree down the line. Hurst was a volume receiver in college, finishing with 127 receptions for 1,965 yards and 15 touchdowns over his two seasons with the Panthers.

In Atlanta, Hurst will be allowed to come along behind Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Jahan Dotson. He will face a learning curve against heightened competition, but the physical traits are worth betting on.

4-122: Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri

Missouri defensive lineman Chris McClellan would be a solid run-stopper for the Falcons | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Falcons address their defensive line a little later than they may have liked in this mock, but they still land a solid defender in the fourth round. His production is not exactly eye-popping, but Chris McClellan is a big body with long arms who can operate on the interior in the zero- or one-technique. He could immediately come in and provide some functional rotational depth for the Falcons.

6-215: Riley Nowakowski, TE, Indiana

Indiana tight end Riley Nowakowski could develop into a steady tight end option for the Falcons. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley Nowakowski was only a one-year starter for the Hoosiers, but he proved to be a solid contributor in that offense. He was primarily utilized as a blocker, but he was still a capable receiving option for them. The tight end finished his senior season with 32 catches for 387 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Nowakowski will not be able to offer nearly as much in the receiving game as Kyle Pitts, but he could be a capable replacement for Charlie Woerner. He is a reliable target (caught 89.6% of his targets over the last two seasons) that could develop in the Kevin Stefanski system and provide some depth to the tight end room.

7-231: Micah Morris, G, Georgia

Former Georgia offensive lineman Micah Morris could provide some upside on the interior. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Micah Morris would be an interesting flier for the Falcons to take in the seventh round. He was a spot starter in 2024, but assumed the full-time role in 2025. Morris has some development left to do, but he was a strong run blocker for the Bulldogs last season. The guard provides some functional upside at a position that might become a need in 2027 with Matthew Bergeron entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Atlanta Falcons mock draft | PFF

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