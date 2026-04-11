Atlanta Falcons Draft Target Labeled Most Underrated

The Atlanta Falcons will be in the market for a wide receiver in this month’s NFL Draft. They have been active in free agency, but they will still likely look to add talent on the draft’s second day.

As it has been well noted all offseason, the Falcons will be hamstrung in terms of draft capital. Their first selection will not come until the second round, and they carry just five total selections in what has emerged as a deep class. They will still have several options at their disposal, but Ian Cunningham will need to maximize his selections.

So why not target the player identified as the “draft’s most underrated” wide receiver?

That is how The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, who joined The Athletic Football Show , referred to Georgia State’s Ted Hurst. The college football insider had some high praise for the wide receiver.

“I think if Ted Hurst went to Georgia, or if Ted Hurst went somewhere else in the SEC, [then] Ted Hurst is a first-round pick,” Feldman said. “When I would talk to people about him, they’re like, ‘Man, his traits – they’re not off the charts, but they are eye-catching.’ You’re talking about an 11’ broad jump guy. He’s legit 6-foot-3, 205 [pounds]. There’s no Calvin Johnsons in this draft, but he is very, very gifted. But he’s also a guy who’s competitive.”

This is not the first time that Hurst has appeared on Feldman’s radar. Hurst came in at No. 83 on the writer’s annual ‘ Freaks List ’ last August for his athletic traits, and he continued to excel last fall. The All-Sun Belt receiver led Georgia State through another season with 1,004 yards on 71 receptions and six touchdowns. He also showed that he can stretch the field, highlighted by a season-long reception of 70 yards.

He was a volume receiver over his two seasons with the Panthers, finishing with 127 receptions for 1,965 yards and 15 total touchdowns. Opponents knew where the ball was going, but they still could not stop it – no matter the competition, that is impressive.

His consistency, paired with his breakout NFL Combine performance (4.42 forty, 36.5” vertical, and 11’3” broad jump), has pushed him up draft boards across the league. And the Falcons are reportedly interested in the wideout, and Hurst has been among the invitees to Flowery Branch for top-30 visits.

If Hurst were to remain in Atlanta, he could come in and provide some quality depth and fantastic upside for the receiver corps looking to improve right away.