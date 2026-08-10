Falcons Are Doing Something Different at Training Camp Under Kevin Stefanski

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are ushering in a new generation this season, and training camp has given the latest example of the ‘new’ up at team headquarters.

Pads came on for the first time last week, but those weren’t the only thing that popped. For the first time that this writer can remember, the players were tackling and bringing each other to the ground during team drills.

First-year Falcons head coach Kevin Stefanski introduced these periods into Wednesday and Friday’s practices. He has regularly been a proponent of working live tackling into camps, going back to his days as an assistant under Andy Reid with the Philadelphia Eagles and watching stars Brian Dawkins and Brian Westbrook go at it.

"We will always do what's safe for our players, and we will never do anything that's unsafe," Stefanski said about his methods. "I think there's a way to work hard, and I think there's a way to work smart. I think there's a way to practice live because that's what the game is, and I think there's a way to do it safely. I think you saw that the other day, and we'll continue to do that throughout this camp."

For the players, some have experienced training camps like this, and others have not. Newcomer Tyler Goodson is among those who have been part of them, and he appreciates that Stefanski has instituted the practice with the franchise.

"It’s good," the running back said in support of the hitting during practice. "It’s a good way to get the guys their fundamentals and their technique right coming into preseason and going into Week 1."

It had been a while for cornerback Mike Hughes, but he thinks the live tackling has helped grease up the pads and set the tone for a physical team.

"Obviously, we want to be hitting a different color," Hughes explained. "But it starts at practice, and it’s been good for us… There has to be a way to break in the pads and to get that feel back because there’s no other way to simulate that."

Players like Drake London, on the other hand, have never experienced something like this during their professional careers, but agreed that it helps with the acclimation – both mentally and physically.

"We’re callusing our bodies up to go in and play an actual game," the star wideout said. "It’s really good for us. It was a cool thing that coach implemented, and I’m excited we’re doing it."

The practices have been physical, but all of them have a purpose and an expectation that the hitting brings out the competitive fire this team will need come September.

"I think the guys understand how to do that the right way. You're still not taking a shot, quote-unquote, on one of your teammates. You wouldn't take a cheap shot type of thing," Stefanski finished. "But like I've said before: to get ready to play football, you have to play football."

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