Falcons Draft Avieon Terrell, Reunite Brothers in Emotional Draft Night Moment

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons are seeing double.

Avieon Terrell, the younger brother of Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell Jr., became the first draft pick of the Ian Cunningham era. The duo has followed identical paths, starting their football careers at Westlake High School in Atlanta before taking their talents to Clemson to play for Dabo Swinney. They both won ACC championships with the Tigers, then went on to the NFL.

Now, for the first time, they can call themselves teammates.

“I feel blessed to be able to be able to play on the field with my brother, my blood,” Avieon told the media on draft night. “ It means the world being able to play with bro. They’ve got me on one side and my brother on the other side. It means the world to me. It’s time to get to work, and I’m blessed.”

Avieon was praying for this moment on Thursday night, and once the selection was official, the brothers shared an emotional embrace.

AJ and Avieon Terrell embrace after becoming @AtlantaFalcons teammates ❤️



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“My heart dropped, and I looked right at A.J., and said, ‘It’s time, bro, it’s time!’” Avieon said through a beaming smile. “I feel amazing. Just tears of joy.”

For A.J., Friday night felt like deja vu – he was taken with the Falcons' first-overall pick in 2020. Kevin Stefanski called the older brother three picks before they were officially on the clock to tell him they planned to select Avion.

A.J. had to keep it quiet for the next 10 minutes, and Avieon joked that he figured something was up when his older brother started acting differently.

“I’m expecting my little bro’s phone to ring, and my phone rings,” A.J. said. “I was trying to hide my emotion. I had to wait three picks before I could show some type of love to him.”

The story alone is compelling, but the player the Falcons are getting is just as impressive.

Avieon was an All-American for the Tigers last season. He has recorded 27 pass breakups since 2023, and eight forced fumbles (five in 2025) – a program record for a defensive back. His production and outlook had him pegged as a first-round pick, even leaving Ian Cunningham surprised that he fell to them at pick 48.

But for Avieon’s big brother, this moment is a dream made into a reality.

“I played the story in my head a few times,” A.J. said. “I ain’t think it would happen, though. That was just me being big bro.”

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