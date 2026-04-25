Falcons Say Arrest Did Not Affect Evaluation of Zachariah Branch

FLOWERY BRANCH – The Atlanta Falcons locked in an outstanding value selection, targeting Zachariah Branch with their third-round pick on Friday night. Some draft experts saw him rising to the second round, but he slipped into the Falcons’ grasp.

Branch was involved in a draft-week arrest in Athens for a pair of misdemeanors, including obstructing a public sidewalk and obstructing a law enforcement officer. There was some speculation that this affected his overall stock, but he downplayed its role in his drop to the third round.

“If you look at what transpired, you’ll understand why I wasn’t anxious,” Branch explained. “None of the teams were concerned. They know who I am as a person and the character that I hold. I think that was pretty much self-explanatory.”

According to the police report, Branch was reportedly given verbal commands to move from the sidewalk. He eventually stepped back and “smirked” at the officer. Branch was then arrested and was released on $39 bail.

Cunningham said on Friday night that the arrest did not affect their opinion of the player or their decision to draft him.

“When you sit across from him, you understand what he’s about,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “He’s passionate about this game. He loves this game. Coaches appreciate those types of guys who bring the juice every single day.”

The Falcons, including both players and coaches, have spent a lot of time with Branch. They visited him in Athens for the Georgia pro day and invited him to Flowery Branch for a top-30 visit. Drake London and Bijan Robinson were also FaceTiming their new teammate the day he was drafted.

After those experiences, the Falcons are clearly comfortable with Branch, the person.

As for Branch, the player, he will be an interesting chess piece for Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to move around their offense. He has game-breaking speed (4.35 forty at the NFL Combine) and is a terror with the ball in his hands. Branch set a program record for his 81 receptions last fall with the Bulldogs, also adding 811 yards (78% of which came after the catch) and six touchdowns.

There were some concerns about his route tree, with the vast majority of his targets at Georgia coming on screen passes, but Cunningham and the front office said they are confident in his ability to develop after watching his tape from USC.

He can also take over a return game for the Falcons, which is desperate for a boost.

On offense, Branch will slot in alongside a deepening skill group. The Falcons were in major need of depth, and the playmaker from Georgia will give them that and then some. If Branch’s talent translates the way Atlanta believes it will, the Falcons may have found one of the steals of the draft.

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