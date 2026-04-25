Instant Reaction: Atlanta Falcons Select Zachariah Branch With No.79 Pick in NFL Draft

The Atlanta Falcons receiver room just got a lot more explosive, with Atlanta using its third-round pick (No. 79 overall) to select former Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Zachariah Branch.

With the No. 79 overall pick in the 2026 @NFLDraft, the @AtlantaFalcons select Zachariah Branch.



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Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/b19sllcbr1 — NFL (@NFL) April 25, 2026

Despite a record-breaking junior season with the Bulldogs, Georgia's limited offensive scheme and an arrest late in the pre-draft process likely caused his stock to slip below where his talent suggests it should have been.

The pick comes a round after Atlanta used their second-round selection (No. 48 overall) to draft Clemson cornerback Avieon Terrell, the brother of current Atlanta starting corner A.J. Terrell.

How Does Branch Fit In Atlanta?

While the Falcons have a young, promising No. 1 receiver in Drake London, he can’t carry the entire load at the position, and Atlanta could have benefited from adding a more explosive element last season.

The team has tried to fill that role with players like Darnell Mooney and Ray-Ray McCloud, but Branch operates in a different athletic tier, which is why Georgia's offensive approach was simple: get the ball in his hands as quickly as possible.

With London, Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts Sr., and Branch now in the mix, the Falcons have more than enough offensive weapons, so even the slighest bit of competence under center should lead to encouraging production.

Scouting Report

In an article published back in March, Falcons on SI targeted Branch as a promising prospect that Atlanta should keep an eye on ahead of the draft.

"Branch operates with a naturally limited catch radius, but he dropped just two passes all season and showcased impressive concentration when catching passes in confined spaces."

"Instead of piling more mileage on Bijan Robinson with another swing or screen pass, Atlanta needs a second explosive threat in space. By motioning Branch across the formation and even into the backfield, his playmaking ability could be emphasized, creating mismatches against linebackers and safeties and forcing defenses to adjust."

Last season, the former five-star recruit broke Georgia's single-season reception record while leading the SEC with 81 catches, 811 yards and six touchdowns.

Adding a player of his caliber should provide an immediate spark to Atlanta’s offense, allowing the Falcons to threaten the perimeter without relying on repetitive passes out of the backfield to Bijan Robinson. Last season, Branch finished with the fourth-most yards after the catch among all FBS receivers with 634.

He also brings an underrated element as a route-runner, particularly when working against linebackers in space over the middle of the field.