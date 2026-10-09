Falcons Injury Updates ahead of Ravens Clash, Including OL Jake Matthews

The Atlanta Falcons received encouraging news on the injury front Friday as they completed their final practice before Sunday night's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. Left tackle Jake Matthews returned to full participation, while several defensive contributors remain questionable for the upcoming contest.

With the Falcons looking to build on their victory over the New Orleans Saints, the availability of several key players could prove important against Baltimore.

Matthews provided the biggest positive development of the day. The veteran offensive tackle suffered a groin injury during Monday night's win over New Orleans, forcing him to leave the game without returning. His availability for Sunday's matchup was initially uncertain after he was listed as a nonparticipant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

However, Matthews made progress throughout the week, participating on a limited basis Thursday before practicing fully on Friday. The improvement puts him in a better position to potentially extend his streak of consecutive NFL starts to 201 games.

Having Matthews available would be a significant boost for Atlanta's offensive line as it prepares to face Baltimore's defense. His experience and consistency at left tackle are valuable assets, particularly when protecting quarterback Michael Penix Jr.

The Falcons also received positive news regarding defensive end Cam Thomas and offensive tackle Michael Jerrell, who were full participants Friday. However, Atlanta still has several defensive injury concerns heading into the weekend.

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith practiced fully despite dealing with a concussion and neck injury. He remains questionable for Sunday night's game, leaving uncertainty surrounding his availability. Smith's potential absence would be notable for a Falcons defensive front that has performed well to begin the season.

Linebacker Divine Deablo and defensive end Samson Ebukam were both limited participants Friday because of hamstring injuries. Both players are listed as questionable against Baltimore.

There is reason for optimism regarding their availability. Deablo and Ebukam also carried questionable designations before Monday night's game against the Saints, but both ultimately played and made contributions in Atlanta's victory.

Meanwhile, linebacker Yasir Abdullah did not participate Friday and is listed as out for Sunday's game because of a hamstring injury. His status presents another concern for Atlanta's defensive depth heading into the matchup.

With the final practice complete, the Falcons will have to monitor their remaining injury situations before Sunday's kickoff. Matthews' progress is an encouraging sign, but the availability of Smith, Deablo, and Ebukam could be equally important as Atlanta prepares for a challenging test against Baltimore.

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com