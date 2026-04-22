Falcons Warned to Avoid 'High-Octane' Pass Rusher

With uncertainty surrounding the status of 2025 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year candidate James Pearce, the Atlanta Falcons could be right back in the edge rusher market during the 2026 NFL Draft.

If the Falcons really want to support the edge rushing room with a rookie prospect, they could target one at No. 48 overall in the second round. But Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine identified one draft pick the Falcons should avoid -- Oklahoma's R Mason Thomas.

Ballentine named one 2026 NFL Draft prospect each NFL team should not select this weekend. His choice for the Falcons was Thomas.

"Thomas brings some real pass-rush juice, but at 6'2", 249 pounds, he doesn't have the length or size to hold up as an edge-setter in the run game," wrote Ballentine. "If the Falcons decide to address the edge it needs to be a bigger, more powerful prospect to pair with Walker."

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein was complimentary of Thomas's pass-rushing abilities. Zierlein used phrases such as "high-octane rusher" and "explosive" and "twitchy" edge rushing talent to describe the outside linebacker.

But Zierlein sees similar run defense limitations in Thomas that Ballentine does.

"Thomas has added good mass over the years but still gets engulfed and displaced by big, downhill blockers," wrote Zierlein. "He’s more dangerous on the move, slipping into gaps and disrupting edges before they’re set.

"He’s an explosive speed rusher with the ability to shave the edge tightly or create surprising push with leverage and speed-to-power conversion. He needs to improve his hand work to create openings and counter long, athletic tackles with quick pass slides."

Why R Mason Thomas Might Not Fit With Atlanta Falcons

Ballentine encouraged the Falcons to learn from their mistake last year.

Even if one doesn't take into account the off-the-field problems with the selection of Pearce, Ballentine argued Pearce, with fellow first-rounder Jalon Walker, was not the best pairing for Atlanta.

"They drafted two sub-250-pound edge-rushers," wrote Ballentine.

"The pairing had a predictable impact on their run defense. The Falcons were 27th in EPA allowed per rush and they might have to find a replacement for Pearce, he faces three felonies in relation to a February incident."

Thomas has a similar body type as Walker. At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, he weighed 241 pounds while standing at a little more than 6-foot-2.

Thomas's lack of mass and run defense deficiencies could rule him out for Atlanta, especially when the Falcons would have to spend their first 2026 draft pick to get him.

The team traded its 2026 first-round pick in a package to get Pearce last year. Pearce led the team with 10.5 sacks, which Atlanta might have to replace with the edge rusher's legal trouble.

But Atlanta's biggest defensive weakness has shifted to against the run. The Falcons were 24th in rushing yards allowed and 25th in yards yielded per carry during 2025.

If the Falcons add an edge rusher in the 2026 NFL Draft, it needs to be one more suited to stop the run than Thomas appears.

The Falcons could also prioritize defensive tackle or inside linebacker over the edge during the second round in an effort to improve against the run.