Who Is On the Falcons Third Round NFL Draft Wish List?

The countdown to the NFL Draft is under a week, and the Atlanta Falcons are holding fast with their five draft picks. Without a first-round pick in this class, they will be tasked with finding as much value as they can on the second day. Missing on those picks could render disastrous results for Ian Cunningham and his first draft as Falcons general manager.

While they will miss out on the premier talent this class has to offer, Atlanta’s second- and third-round picks come at 48 and 79, so there should be plenty of value for them to choose from. With that in mind, Falcons OnSI took a look at some of our favorite players who we would like to see hear their names called on draft day by the Falcons.

This one features a lot of pass catchers.

Third Round – Pick No. 79

R Mason Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma

The Falcons may end up needing an edge in this class, depending on the future of James Pearce Jr., and R Mason Thomas could be an interesting fit for them. He comes from the Brent Venables attack-style defense at Oklahoma that mirrors Jeff Ulbrich’s in Atlanta. Thomas was a versatile piece of that unit, finishing with 22 tackles for loss over his last two seasons.

Gracen Halton, DL, Oklahoma

Similar to Thomas, Gracen Halton is a potential scheme fit for the interior of Jeff Ulbrich’s defense. He didn’t have a high snap count, but still had 30 pressures, seven tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks last season. Halton is fast and explosive off the line and could be an ideal member of the Falcons’ rotation.

Zachariah Branch, WR, Georgia

The wide receiver from Georgia has seen his stock rise after strong Combine and pro day performances, but Zachariah Branch’s size (5-foot-9, 177 pounds) may hold him to the third round. He has elite speed that would make him an impact for any team, either on offense or special teams as a returner. He was limited to a screen-heavy role at Georgia, but yards after the catch will make him a weapon in the NFL.

Ted Hurst, WR, Georgia State

A big-bodied wide receiver with 4.4 speed, Ted Hurst has major upside, and he has seen his stock rise from a day-three player to maybe even the second round. Hurst led FBS over the last two seasons with 34 catches of more than 20 yards. He will see a learning curve after playing for Valdosta State (2022-23) and Georgia State (2024-25), but his traits make him a good target.

Malachi Fields, WR, Notre Dame

Like Hurst, Malachi Fields is a downfield threat with a big frame. He was a four-year player at Virginia before transferring to Notre Dame last season. Despite a lackluster 4.61 forty, Fields showed that he can be a downfield threat, averaging 17.5 yards per reception last season. His traits make him an interesting candidate for the Falcons.

Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Another small school target with a big frame is Bryce Lance. He has outstanding speed (4.34 forty) and tracks as a boundary player. His ability to break press coverage will be the biggest indicator of success for him at the NFL level, but he has strong ball skills and athleticism that make him a good target.

Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

Skyler Bell was a high-volume pass catcher for the Huskies last season, and he projects as a solid slot receiver in the NFL. He has 4.4 speed and would be an outstanding depth piece for the Falcons.

Darrell Jackson Jr., DL, Florida State

Darrell Jackson would operate as a traditional nose for the Falcons, and that is a role they do not have a real option for right now. He has a limited athletic upside, but he is a stout run defender with long arms to eat up running backs.

Chris McClellan, DL, Missouri

Chris McClellan’s production is not exactly eye-popping, but he did continue to improve every year of his career. He is a big body with long arms who can operate on the interior in the zero- or one-technique. He could immediately come in and provide some functional rotational depth for the Falcons.

Malik Muhammad, CB, Texas

The Falcons have done a lot of work on cornerbacks in this class, and Malik Muhammad is an interesting prospect for them to consider. He was an All-SEC player for the Longhorns, but he does not have the flashy size that teams like for a boundary corner. His ball skills make up for that, though, and he has good instincts.

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