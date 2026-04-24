Falcons NFL Draft Tracker: Every Pick, Trade, and Instant Analysis

PITTSBURGH – The most anticipated event of the 2026 NFL offseason has officially arrived. The NFL Draft in Pittsburgh is set to get underway on Thursday evening, but teams like the Atlanta Falcons will be forced to hang around until Friday before they get to their turn to add to their roster.

Ian Cunningham will have five picks to deploy this weekend, but none in the first or fifth rounds after Terry Fontenot moved both of those selections for the right to trade up for James Pearce Jr. and Xavier Watts last spring.

Cunningham, along with president of football Matt Ryan and head coach Kevin Stefanski, will face the new regime’s first high-profile test. The triumvirate of football minds has worked in lock step to this point in the process, but now they will be put to the test. They will look to bolster the depth and ceiling of their roster with the limited draft capital, but they could also be in the mix for more picks, and trades are certainly on the table.

They added several new players in free agency, but wide receiver and defensive line remain their most pressing needs heading into the draft. Cunningham says he is in ‘best player available’ camp, but he will put that theory into action this weekend.

But what ultimately happens for the Falcons? Keep coming back here throughout the weekend to get the latest coverage and analysis for every Falcons draft pick.

2026 Atlanta Falcons NFL Draft Tracker

Round 1 – No pick

The Falcons do not have a first-round draft pick after trading it to the Los Angeles Rams for the right to select James Pearce Jr. That selection would have been No. 13 overall.

Round 2 – No. 48 overall

Round 3 – No. 79 overall

Round 4 – No. 122 overall (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 5 – No pick

The Falcons do not have a first-round draft pick after trading it to the Philadelphia Eagles for the right to select Xavier Watts. That selection would have been No. 153 overall, and it is held by the Green Bay Packers.

Round 6 – No. 215 overall (via Philadelphia Eagles)

Round 7 – No. 231 overall