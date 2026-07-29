Falcons' Worst-Case Scenario Rears Ugly Head on Day 1 of Training Camp

The Atlanta Falcons are entering training camp with one of the NFL's only quarterback battles. An optimist might say that having a former All-Pro in Tua Tagovailoa and a former No. 8 draft pick in Michael Penix Jr. is a good place to start when trying to get the Falcons into the playoffs.

An pessimist might point out that Tagovailoa has a less than stellar injury history while coming off of his worst season as a pro. Michael Penix Jr. has only finished two of the seven seasons he's started dating back to college, and he was erratic when he was on the field last season.

The Falcons are hoping one of those players, if not both of them, has a season that gives the team a long-term option at quarterback. However, on day one of Falcons training camp, it's the pessimists who have won the first round of the debate.

Neither Tagovailoa nor Penix is fully available to participate in practice drills. Head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed Tagovailoa will miss some time with an undisclosed injury that isn't considered to keep him off the field for long.

"It's not long term," Stefanski said on Wednesday morning. "He'll be out there sooner rather than later."

Adam Schefter reported that it was a back issue. Earlier in the day, the Falcons released veteran quarterback Trevor Siemian, leaving undrafted rookie Jack Strand as the only quarterback on the roster capable of putting in a full day at training camp.

Tua Tagovailoa’s back issue is not considered serious and he should be back next week. https://t.co/u32eupjzC2 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 29, 2026

The Falcons are bringing in veteran Cooper Rush to help fill in the gaps on the depth chart and get the team through camp while Tagovailoa and Penix recover. Rush has 16 starts in his career, including two with the Ravens last year. He's a capable backup quarterback, but there's a reason he was still available in July.

Tagovailoa is hoping to have a redemption season after being unceremoniously dumped by the Miami Dolphins. Miami took on a record $100 million in dead cap money to move on from the longer ramifications of his contract.

Penix is hoping to get back on the field and take advantage of his prodigious arm talent that helped him become the No. 8 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, neither is available on the first day of camp, and the Falcons are hoping this is merely a blip on the radar of a long season, rather than a harbinger of things to come.

But it's an ominous beginning to the 2026 season.

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