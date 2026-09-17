Falcons QB Micheal Penix Jr. Reflects on Recovery From ACL Injury

Michael Penix Jr. is getting closer to returning to the field for the Atlanta Falcons, but the quarterback is still refusing to put a specific date on his comeback.

Penix spoke Wednesday about his recovery from his third ACL surgery and said he believes he is nearing the point where he can return to game action. While he has continued progressing in practice, he still has several physical benchmarks he wants to reach before taking the next step.

“I’m close,” Penix said. “I know I’ve been saying that, but there’s just a couple technical things that I want to hit, some goals that I have, that I want to achieve before I do stuff on that field.”

Penix added that he feels better each day and believes his recovery is continuing to move in the right direction.

“I do feel really good, and we’re taking strides each and every day.”

The Falcons have not announced who will start at quarterback Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, leaving Penix, Cooper Rush and Tua Tagovailoa in the mix. Penix, however, said the decision ultimately comes down to how his knee feels.

“There’s no number on it, no Week 3, Week 4,” Penix said. “It’s whenever my knee feels good, I’m going to be out there.”

Penix also made it clear that his desire to return has never been the issue. The biggest question is whether his knee is physically ready.

“It’s not really a mental thing,” Penix said. “Mentally, I want to be out there with the guys. I want to be going to war with them and winning football games.”

“Physically, I need to hit a couple more goals and, like I said, I’m really close.”

Penix was then asked about Patrick Mahomes, who recently returned to action after suffering an ACL injury. Mahomes’ comeback has naturally drawn comparisons to Penix’s recovery, but the Falcons quarterback explained why he does not believe the two situations can be directly compared.

“You can’t compare somebody else’s injury to your injury,” Penix said. “Not all injuries are the same.”

Penix is recovering from his third ACL surgery and explained that his latest procedure was more complicated because he had already used both of his patellar tendon grafts.

“I’ve got more done to my knee than he got,” Penix said.

“I used both of my patellar tendon grafts. I had to use a quad graft because I used both of my patellar tendon grafts.”

Penix also underwent an operation on the lateral side of his knee, adding another difference between his recovery and Mahomes’.

“I also got an operation on my lateral side,” Penix said. “So it’s more than, ‘Oh, Patrick Mahomes tore his ACL and he’s playing.’”

Penix said his previous ACL recovery also demonstrates why his current timeline cannot be measured against another player. He returned from his first ACL surgery in 2018 after six months, but this is his third procedure.

“If you look at me after my first ACL surgery in 2018, I was back in six months,” Penix said. “But this is my third one.”

For now, Penix remains focused on reaching the physical benchmarks he has set for himself. He said he felt good at Wednesday’s practice and continues to believe he is getting closer.

“If I feel 100% physically, knee-wise, I’m out there,” Penix said. “I don’t care if it was tomorrow.”

The Falcons quarterback may be approaching his return, but he is making it clear that his timeline will be determined by his knee, not comparisons to another player.

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