Falcons QB Michael Penix Jr. Explains Being Inactive Week 1 vs. Steelers

Michael Penix Jr. is getting closer to a return, but the Atlanta Falcons quarterback isn't interested in rushing the process.

With Tua Tagovailoa officially named Atlanta's starting quarterback for the season opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penix will begin the year inactive while he continues to work his way back from his knee injury.

Penix wasn't fully cleared for 11-on-11 work until the final week of training camp as he continued to recover from November's surgery. After getting a full week of team reps, Penix said he felt comfortable and confident, but acknowledged that, along with head coach Kevin Stefanski, there is still work to do.

“I just told him I'm not where I want to be right now and I want to be able to be 100% so I can help this team win football games,” Penix said. “And I'm really close. Really close.”

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has discussed a patient approach with Penix, with the Falcons continuing to monitor his progress rather than placing a specific timetable on his return. That plan mirrors Penix's own approach to his recovery.

“I don't think it's a timestamp on it,” Penix said. “I feel like it's more like just a feel of how I feel each and every day, waking up, the soreness I may get, or how I react to a big day and stuff like that.”

For Penix, simply being cleared to practice isn't enough.

“I want to make sure whenever I am out there, I'm 100%, and there's no doubt in my mind that I trust my knee,” Penix said.

That confidence is particularly important for a quarterback coming off a significant injury. Penix said he has experienced what can happen when a player returns before he is mentally and physically ready.

“I've been in a position where, you know, I did rush back, and I didn't feel confident, and I didn't play good, and it didn't look good,” Penix said.

That experience has made Penix unwilling to put a date on his return. Instead, he wants to continue building his strength and see how his knee responds to increased workloads. It's worth noting that if Penix and the Falcons thought it would be four games or more, they likely would have put him on injured reserve with a designation to return, opening up a roster spot.

That they didn't is an indication that they expect him to be fully cleared this month.

Penix believes he is nearing the finish line, but he's determined to make sure he reaches it on his terms.

For now, he'll support Tagovailoa while continuing his rehabilitation and preparing for his eventual opportunity to return to the field.

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