Falcons QB Tua Tagovailoa All Smiles Despite Boos from Dolphins' Fans

The Atlanta Falcons dominated the Miami Dolphins in the first half of their final preseason game in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Friday night, before holding on to win 17-12.

For the Falcons, the story going in was going to be quarterback play, and could Tua Tagovailoa secure a spot as the team's starter in Week 1 vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers? The story on the Miami side of things was Tagovailoa's return after being cut and the team taking on an NFL record $100-million dead cap hit across the next two seasons.

Tagovailoa was sharp on Friday night, going 7 of 8 passing for 95 yards, with his only incompletion a throwaway in the red zone on the first drive of the game that ended in a Falcons touchdown. Tagovailoa finished the night with a 116.1 passer rating, best of the Falcons' three quarterbacks.

However, when he took the field at Hard Rock Stadium in front of a sparse Dolphins crowd, he was booed with vigor by those in attendance.

"Of course I did," Tagovailoa responded when asked by one of several Dolphins media members at his press conference after the game. "Needless to say, I've had six years here, and those are probably some of the best six years of my life. Being able to play for Miami. Being able to be in front of the crowd. Had a Pro Bowl here; had a good amount of accolades.

"So, regardless of the reaction, I love the city," Tagovailoa said with a beaming smile.

"We have a home out here. We still have our house and whatnot. It was really cool to see a lot of the guys after the game, and then talk to some of the guys during the game. So, it was a cool homecoming."

It certainly helps a homecoming for a player when he plays well and he gets the win for his new team. While this was only preseason, it was still an important game for Tagovailoa, who has already had his future on the team questioned, despite a paltry $1.2 million salary.

Tagovailoa started the game 3 for 3 passing on the Falcons' opening drive, including a screen pass to Kyle Pitts, who got some good blocking and used his speed for a conversion on 3rd and 11.

KP down the sideline!



With the @DrakeLondon_ block 👀



FOX | NFL+ pic.twitter.com/5vQ1gLa0gH — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 28, 2026

Tagovailoa fumbled a snap on his second series. He was working with backup center Corey Levin rather than starter Ryan Neuzil. The defense held the Dolphins, and Tagovailoa engineered a five-play 39-yard drive that ended on the Dolphins' 18 with a Brian Robinson Jr. fumble.

Now, we play the waiting game. Tagovailoa looked the part of a veteran backup capable of executing an offense, but not necessarily as the long-term answer for the Falcons at quarterback. We'll be keeping track of roster cuts throughout Saturday and Sunday before Sunday's 6:00 p.m. deadline.

Who starts for the Falcons on September 13th is still up in the air. A fully healthy Michael Penix Jr. is still likely the favorite, but we'll have to wait and see if head coach Kevin Stefanski is comfortable enough to start Penix in Week 1.

If not, Tagovailoa will get the reins and do his best to hold onto them.

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