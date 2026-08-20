Falcons Rookies to Watch in Preseason Game 2 vs. Colts

Most football fans are dying for football to return, and preseason is the first chance they are getting to scratch that itch. However, average fans don’t have the time or energy to keep up with every team's offseason moves, or, if they do, can’t keep track of which numbers new players are wearing.

With the Atlanta Falcons bringing in a completely new front office, it came with a lot of turnover on the roster. Fans might know these players' names and faces, but with all their gear on, it's hard to know who is who.

With the Falcons' second preseason game coming up this Saturday, August 22nd against the Indianapolis Colts, this story is meant to help fans quickly place numbers to names and why those names are important.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski has said that the first and third preseason games are the most important, but there are still plenty of people to watch during this second game. Expect the rookies to get plenty of playing time as they acclimate to the NFL and fight for bigger roles.

So here are the numbers to know:

#17 WR Zachariah Branch

Branch has already been impressive during training camp, showing off his elite speed and looking like a true deep ball threat. Despite having just two receptions for six yards in the team's first preseason game, Branch still looked impressive in his first NFL action.

On the first play of the game, Branch ran past First Team All-Pro and former Defensive Player of the Year Patrick Surtain on a streak but was not targeted. This was a common theme of the game. Branch was getting open often, but was not receiving targets.

With a week to watch film and just two quarterbacks playing in this game, we will see if Branch can get more looks and have an impressive Week Two of preseason as he fights for the starting slot receiver role.

#18 QB Jack Strand

Strand looked the best of the Falcons' three quarterbacks that played in the first preseason game competing six of his 12 passes for 50 yards and scoring the team's only touchdown on a quarterback sneak.

With Tagovailoa not scheduled to play in this week's game, Cooper Rush and Strand will likely split the snaps for the game. As they fight for the third-string spot on the team, Strand appears to be ahead thanks to a two-interception performance from Rush against the Broncos.

Strand is a fun underdog story to follow as he tries to make the Falcons roster. Coming out of Division II school Minnesota State-Moorhead, Strand is looking to become one of the few Division II players to make an NFL roster.

His strong arm and confidence throwing the football have helped him not look out of place while playing with and against better talent than he has ever seen.

#53 LB Kendal Daniels

Daniels makes up one half of the rookie linebacker duo that played a ton of snaps in the first preseason game. As he fights for a starting spot as an inside linebacker next to Divine Deablo, the second preseason chance should give him a great opportunity to showcase his skills as well as grow more comfortable with the speed and intensity of the NFL.

At 6’4, Daniels' height helps him see over blockers as he is defending the run and navigate running lanes more easily than some other players. His aggressive playstyle also makes him a fun watch as he flies across the field looking for plays to make.

Look for Daniels in the second preseason game to become a little more comfortable, which should free him up to play more in the aggressive style that he likes.

#56 LB Harold Perkins Jr.

Perkins is the other half of the rookie linebacker duo. Perkins played both edge and inside linebacker in college, and the Falcons seem to be playing him primarily as an inside linebacker.

He looked OK in the first game, but seemed to get lost at times and was unable to secure a tackle. It will be interesting to see if the team sends him back there at inside linebacker for him to get more comfortable at the position, or if they decide to move him around more and use his athletic skill set.

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