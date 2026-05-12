First Game of Atlanta Falcons' 2026 Schedule Revealed

The NFL has been teasing aspects of the 2026 schedule this week ahead of Thursday’s grand release, and the Atlanta Falcons have officially learned the details of one of their games.

Their international game was already scheduled to take place in Madrid, Spain, but they have now learned they will face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. This Week 9 matchup will take place on November 9th at the iconic Bernabéu Stadium, home to Real Madrid C.F. in La Liga, at 9:30 AM Eastern time.

Atlanta will serve as the home team.

These two franchises have not faced off since 2022, but Joe Burrow threw for threw for 481 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-17 Cincinnati win. The Bengals have claimed the last three matchups.

“We are truly honored and deeply grateful for the opportunity to host the Cincinnati Bengals at the Bernabéu, one of the world's most iconic venues,” Falcons President and CEO Greg Beadles said in an official statement.

“This matchup represents a unique opportunity to connect with fans in Spain, and we sincerely appreciate the NFL's continued commitment to growing the game on a global stage. With the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon, we are thankful for the opportunity to begin building meaningful connections with Spanish supporters who will also experience our great city of Atlanta on the world stage.

“Our players are incredibly appreciative of the chance to compete in such a historic setting, and we are committed to delivering a game that reflects the Bernabéu’s rich tradition. We are grateful to the NFL for entrusting us with a role in the league's international growth, and we look forward to creating an unforgettable experience for fans around the world.”

This season will mark just the second time in league history that the NFL will play a regular season in Spain – the Miami Dolphins and Washington Commanders played in November 2025. 2026’s showdown in Madrid will mark the Falcons' fifth regular-season game played overseas, and the third in the last four years.

The most recent was in 2025 in Germany, against the Indianapolis Colts, whom Atlanta lost to in overtime after ceding a fourth-quarter lead. It marked the Falcons' third loss abroad (1-3 all-time). Other than the matchup in Germany, the Falcons have played three times in London (a 23-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023, a 27-20 win over the New York Jets, and a 22-21 loss to the Detroit Lions).

The Falcons will learn the remaining games later this week . Atlanta is entering a new era under head coach Kevin Stefanski this season, aiming to snap an eight-year playoff drought.

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