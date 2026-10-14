Falcons See Surprising Movement in Power Rankings Despite OT Loss to Ravens

The Atlanta Falcons let the Baltimore Ravens claw back into Sunday’s primetime showdown, surrendering 15 unanswered points in an overtime loss. As a result, the Falcons dropped to 2-3 and face another tough test against the Chicago Bears in Atlanta.

Michael Penix Jr.’s health will be at the center of discussions again this week after the Falcons’ quarterback suffered another injury that puts his availability in question.

Elsewhere in the division, the Panthers sat out this week, the Buccaneers stunned the Cowboys Thursday night, and the Saints continued their downward trajectory with a third straight loss. Falcons OnSI pulled the results from those sites and put them all in one place for fans. See below where the Falcons land compared with their division rivals.

Falcons Average Ranking = 19



Saints Average Ranking = 26



Panthers Average Ranking = 18



Buccaneers Average Ranking = 26.5



Bears Average Ranking = 13.5

The Falcons continued climbing Conor Orr’s power rankings despite losing to the Ravens in overtime, moving into the top spot in the NFC South. He cited Michael Penix Jr.'s presence as the biggest boon to the team and sent good vibes into the universe that the rib injury isn't serious.

Elsewhere in the South, SI ranks the Panthers No. 20 (down six spots), the Saints No. 25 (even), and the Buccaneers No. 27 (up three spots). Orr has the Bears (Atlanta’s Week 6 opponent) at No. 13.

Pete Prisco docked the Falcons for their loss to the Lamar Jackson-less Ravens and added Penix's lingering injury concerns to their drop.

Elsewhere in the South, CBS ranks the Panthers No. 20 (down two spots), the Saints No. 26 (down three spots), and the Buccaneers No. 29 (up one spot). Prisco has the Bears at No. 15.

Nick Shook still believes in what the Falcons can do, keeping them at No. 15 in his rankings. He said they're becoming an “imposing offensive force” with a “sneaky-good” defense. The hope is that Penix stays in the mix, which is why he sees the Falcons’ ceiling.

Elsewhere in the South, NFL.com ranks the Panthers No. 14 (even), the Saints No. 27 (down seven spots), and the Buccaneers No. 23 (up seven spots). Shook has the Bears at No. 13.

One week after ranking them near the bottom of the NFL, ESPN moved the Falcons up a few spots after the Ravens' loss. Marc Raimondi highlighted improvements in run defense and pass rush (despite the loss of James Pearce Jr. and Jalon Walker), but injuries in the secondary are becoming increasingly concerning.

Elsewhere in the South, ESPN ranks the Panthers No. 18 (even), the Saints No. 26 (down five spots), and the Buccaneers No. 27 (up three spots). ESPN has the Bears at No. 13.

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