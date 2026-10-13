Conor Orr’s Week 6 NFL Power Rankings: 49ers Take Over Top Spot

How can you watch the end of Jaguars-Eagles, then the end of Commanders-Giants, then the end of Ravens-Falcons, then the end of Rams-Bills and think for a moment this isn’t the greatest entertainment spectacle on planet earth?

Welcome to the Week 6 Power Rankings. We are beautifully exhausted. Comfortably tired. Wholly invigorated. Let’s not waste anymore time before we jump into the madness:

1. San Francisco 49ers (5–0)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5

Last week’s result: beat Seahawks, 32–29

This week: vs. Commanders

The 49ers lead the league in wins…and players who are on injured reserve. I heard a theory on Monday while making calls that stuck with me: the teams that are at the biggest advantage in the NFL are the ones with continuity at head coach, playcaller and quarterback over a multi-year period, especially during a season in which 10 head coaching jobs shifted this offseason. The steadiness of the Shanahan-Purdy partnership is shining.

2. Jacksonville Jaguars (4–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Last week’s result: beat Eagles, 19–17

This week: vs. Texans (London)

I’m going to be honest, I did not have Parker Washington Max Extension watch on my bingo card heading into this season. But in all seriousness, will he be making more per year next season than CeeDee Lamb?

3. Kansas City Chiefs (4–0)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Last week’s result: idle

This week: vs. Chargers

I don’t recommend anyone do this, but if you simply search “Travis Kelce” on X, it is literally the most insane collection of scam AI slop meant to enrage Taylor Swift fans. Sometimes, I don’t think we give this guy enough credit for keeping his wits about him.

4. Buffalo Bills (4–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4

Last week’s result: beat Rams, 37–34 (OT)

This week: at Raiders

We forgive James Cook but we don’t forget. I thought it was incredibly awesome of Joe Brady to give Cook the ball one more time after his second fumble to let him know he had his back. But those ball security issues will rear their head as the games matter more each week.

5. Seattle Seahawks (3–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last week’s result: lost to 49ers, 32–29

This week: at Broncos

Per friend Sheil Kapadia at The Ringer, this was the worst offensive EPA in a game coached by Mike Macdonald. This is as much a Raheem Morris note as it is a Seattle note, but I don’t think Zach Charbonnet can hit the field soon enough.

Stafford completed 40 of 54 pass attempts for 383 yards and three touchdowns in Monday's overtime loss to the Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. Los Angeles Rams (2–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6

Last week’s result: lost to Bills, 37–34 (OT)

This week: vs. Cardinals

It was wild seeing Matthew Stafford so vehemently trying to quiet down a crowd inside his own home stadium before he probably realized that it’s 70% Bills fans. There’s not much you can do there. At least the people who paid to be there weren’t disappointed.

7. Minnesota Vikings (5–0)

Last week’s ranking: No. 13

Last week’s result: beat Saints, 23–13

This week: idle

In a win over the Saints, Kyler Murray discovered a quarterback’s true superpower: Not even bothering to count the amount of people covering Justin Jefferson because it just doesn’t matter. Everything should be smooth sailing from here on out.

8. Baltimore Ravens (4–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8

Last week’s result: beat Falcons, 30–23 (OT)

This week: at Browns

Amid a month where we saw some growing pains from a fleet of young NFL playcallers, Declan Doyle scores a signature victory over the Falcons with Snoop Huntley at quarterback. In the early race for which coordinator will get the first interview slip, the first-year playcaller from Baltimore is leading the way.

9. Denver Broncos (3–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9

Last week’s result: beat Chargers, 23–17

This week: vs. Seahawks

I care so much less about the Broncos’ palace intrigue at playcaller than I do the fact that Vance Joseph continues to get no credit for carrying this iteration of the team alongside this defense. Ten of Denver’s 14 regular season wins were games in which the Broncos held opponents to 20 points or less in 2025. In ‘26, two of three wins have come with an opponent held to 20 points or less, and a third win came down to a pick six.

10. New England Patriots (3–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12

Last week’s result: beat Raiders, 45–17

This week: vs. Raiders

I don’t really care whether it was a designed play or not, but Efton Chism’s in-game backwards pass, which followed an unbelievable end zone grab the week prior against the Bills, ensures that the story of the NFL in 2026 cannot be written without Josh McDaniels and a white Patriots wide receiver shorter than six feet tall. Time is truly a flat circle.

11. Detroit Lions (3–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 18

Last week’s result: beat Cardinals, 45–21

This week: idle

Brian Branch’s anticipated return looms as the Lions hit a bye week after throttling the Cardinals. There are worse ways to enter your break. While I am backing off my prediction that this team will win 14 games, I don’t think winning the division is off the table by any stretch.

Jordan Love completed a season-high 25 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns in Green Bay's win over the rival Bears. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

12. Green Bay Packers (3–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 22

Last week’s result: beat Bears, 31–7

This week: vs. Cowboys

I get that I cannot, one week, punish the Steelers for what I considered a fluke victory over the Bengals (at the time) because Aaron Rodgers had too much time in the pocket, then vastly pump up the Packers for a deep aerial assault of the Bears, without drawing some ire. The difference here is that Matt LaFleur has figured out how to run play action without a running game. And it’s leading to massive chunk plays.

13. Chicago Bears (3–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7

Last week’s result: lost to Packers, 31–7

This week: at Falcons

Chicago is going to be fine, and I’d urge everyone not to ruin the Ben Johnson-Matt LaFleur rivalry. It’s too awesome .

14. Houston Texans (1–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 20

Last week’s result: beat Titans, 26–3

This week: vs. Jaguars (London)

My column on the Marvin Harrison Jr. trade . Something tells me this is going to be a fleecing for the Texans. But either way, there will be one clear winner.

15. Cincinnati Bengals (3–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 16

Last week’s result: beat Dolphins, 31–24

This week: idle

I think this is one of the strangest sequences I’ve ever seen: On Thursday, Jordan Battle of the Bengals says he’s picked up on a tendency Malik Willis has throwing the football…and then says what that tendency is. On Sunday, he picks off Malik Willis…twice!

16. Las Vegas Raiders (3–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10

Last week’s result: lost to Patriots, 45–17

This week: vs. Bills

While I’m not overreacting at all to the Fernando Mendoza appearance at the end of the Patriots blowout, I do wonder if three straight losses at least generates some conversation. Something tells me the Raiders are dug in on this, but .500 after six weeks will change a lot of minds.

17. Atlanta Falcons (2–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 24

Last week’s result: lost to Ravens, 30–23 (OT)

This week: vs. Bears

Michael Penix Jr. being in yesterday’s overtime period—I think—dramatically changes the outcome. Kyle Hamilton gave Tua Tagovaila no respect on that game-winning interception and dared him to throw it right into his chest. Here’s hoping the rib injury doesn’t rob us of any more encouraging starts.

18. Pittsburgh Steelers (3–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 23

Last week’s result: beat Colts, 34–22

This week: at Buccaneers

I want to publicly apologize to the Steelers and their fanbase. Watching the team this season was a bit like my first few times listening to Sonic Youth. I didn’t get it. But now that I’ve given the album some time to breathe, it is indeed a kool thing .

Nick Sirianni and the Eagles were stunned by a last-second field goal from the Jaguars in London. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

19. Philadelphia Eagles (2–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 19

Last week’s result: lost to Jaguars, 19–17

This week: vs. Panthers

Big Dom, speaking at a gathering of Philadelphia Democrats, promising the Eagles will be fixed. I need to know everything about this moment . Also, Nick Sirianni had nothing to apologize for on that kickoff.

20. Carolina Panthers (2–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14

Last week’s result: idle

This week: at Eagles

Here’s a wholesome clip of Bryce Young adorably trying not to make a face when Eli Manning told him Peyton Manning threw 28 interceptions during his rookie season.

21. New York Giants (3–1–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 21

Last week’s result: tied Commanders, 27–27 (OT)

This week: vs. Saints

I think my favorite part of the disastrous end-of-game Commanders-Giants footage is when Deonte Banks flies across the line of scrimmage after the clock strikes zero. Followed closely by the fact that the most game situation-aware player on the field during that moment was rookie Arvell Reese.

22. Cleveland Browns (3–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 15

Last week’s result: lost to Jets, 17–12

This week: vs. Ravens

The Browns are a muffed punt snap and a dropped touchdown pass away from being 4–1, with enough cushioning to survive the upcoming stretch against Baltimore, Tennessee and Pittsburgh. Now, all I can see is a trap game and two divisional slobberknockers.

23. Dallas Cowboys (2–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11

Last week’s result: lost to Buccaneers, 24–16

This week: at Packers

I was listening to former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis the other day speak about Christian Parker’s staff in Dallas and his point was an interesting one: this is a very young staff around a first-time defensive coordinator. Multiple first-year coaches. My initial thought was that if Jerry Jones is truly a dangerous old man with money, he should pour some cash into a few analysts to help right the ship. Mike Pettine is a pretty good start.

24. Indianapolis Colts (2–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 17

Last week’s result: lost to Steelers, 34–22

This week: vs. Titans

Most concerning from Sunday was Pittsburgh’s ability to pour through Indianapolis’s offensive line and shut down the running game. If there’s no Jonathan Taylor, there is no Colts offense.

25. New Orleans Saints (1–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 25

Last week’s result: lost to Vikings, 23–13

This week: at Giants

The regression in utilizing the play action pass is a strange development in New Orleans. I felt like this team was destined for an NFC South first-place showdown at some point this year and is now staring down a major identity crisis at 1–4.

The Jets overcame the rain and a fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Browns and earn their second win of the season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

26. New York Jets (2–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 27

Last week’s result: beat Browns, 17–12

This week: vs. Browns

I really, truly don’t know what to make of Aaron Glenn. But I am legitimately stunned that he has become a more meme-able coach than Rex Ryan and Adam Gase combined over the course of 1.25 seasons .

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 30

Last week’s result: beat Cowboys, 24–16

This week: vs. Steelers

Honest question, and I suppose this is a feather in the cap of Jason Licht: How the hell wasn’t Jalon Daniels drafted? If nothing else, Tampa Bay had four straight one-score losses followed by a stunning victory over the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football. I think we can all get behind the UDFA leading Todd Bowles off the hot seat.

28. Washington Commanders (1–3–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 26

Last week’s result: tied Giants, 27–27 (OT)

This week: at 49ers

Column on the Commanders and a moment both completely inexplicable and completely familiar for any human.

29. Arizona Cardinals (2–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 29

Last week’s result: lost to Lions, 45–21

This week: at Rams

As Kyle Odegard noted, we now have a full season sample size of Jacoby Brissett as the Cardinals’ starter, albeit between two different head coaches. The result? 2–15 record, 35th in total EPA among qualifying quarterbacks. But, as Mike LaFleur said after Sunday’s loss, I truly don’t think he’s the problem. When the Lions can simply double your best wideouts and wreak havoc, there are larger issues afoot.

30. Los Angeles Chargers (0–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 28

Last week’s result: lost to Broncos, 23–17

This week: at Chiefs

One smart person brought this up to me on Monday after another stunning Chargers loss: is it possible that Herbert is just too old school? Is he more of a pre-snap quarterback, which would align with the coordinators he had earlier in his career, as opposed to Mike McDaniel’s Shanahan-style post-snap system? It’s a little late in the game to fix that, of course.

31. Tennessee Titans (0–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 31

Last week’s result: lost to Texans, 26–3

This week: at Colts

As the Titans continue to shuffle executives atop the organization while this speeding train comes right for the opening of a new stadium, it’s literally anyone’s guess what happens to this team over the coming weeks and months. A loss to the Colts gets ugly.

32. Miami Dolphins (0–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 32

Last week’s result: lost to Bengals, 31–24

This week: idle

This week’s installment of Jacob Rodriguez corner: He’s leading the league in tackles but he just wants a W. How do you not love this guy?