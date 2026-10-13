Where Do Atlanta Falcons Stand in NFC South after 5 Games?

The Atlanta Falcons suffered a tough 30-23 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football, ending their two-game winning streak. Despite entering the matchup as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, Atlanta could not capitalize on several opportunities to secure a victory.

The Falcons had chances to put Baltimore away but struggled to finish drives and allowed the Ravens to complete a fourth quarter comeback. The defeat leaves Atlanta searching for answers as it looks to regain momentum in the NFC South race.

With Week 5 in the books, here is where the Falcons stand in the division.

Falcons Sit Second in NFC South Standings

Atlanta currently holds second place in the NFC South with a 2-3 record, sitting half a game behind the Carolina Panthers, who are 2-2 after taking their bye week in Week 5.

Carolina's position at the top gives the Panthers an early advantage in the division, but the Falcons remain within striking distance. Atlanta has shown flashes of being a competitive team this season, and a strong performance in Week 6 could help the team close the gap.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints are tied behind Atlanta, with both teams holding 1-4 records. Neither team has found consistent success early in the season, leaving Carolina and Atlanta currently occupying the top two spots in the division.

For the Falcons, Sunday's loss was a missed opportunity to improve their record and put pressure on the Panthers. Instead, Atlanta must regroup and focus on getting back into the win column.

What Is Next for Atlanta?

The Falcons will face the Chicago Bears in Week 6, giving them an opportunity to respond after their disappointing loss to Baltimore.

Carolina will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles, while the Saints head to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants. The Buccaneers will host the Pittsburgh Steelers.

These matchups could have a direct impact on the NFC South standings. If Atlanta takes care of business against Chicago while Carolina struggles against Philadelphia, the Falcons would move into a tie with the Panthers for the division lead, but the Panthers would hold the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The NFC South has often featured competitive division races in recent seasons, and the current standings suggest another battle could develop between Atlanta and Carolina.

Although the Falcons are coming off a frustrating loss, they remain just half a game behind the division leader. The Buccaneers and Saints also have time to improve their positions, but both teams need to start stringing together victories.

Atlanta's immediate focus is getting back on track against Chicago. With the division still tightly contested, the Falcons have an opportunity to regain momentum and challenge Carolina for the top spot as the season progresses.

Enjoy our content? Make FalconsOnSI a Preferred Source to see more stories from us on Google: https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=si.com